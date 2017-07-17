Cleveland Agora Says New Owners Will Fund a Major Renovation

The new owners of the Cleveland Agora have a long track record with historic venues.
The Cleveland Agora has a new owner, and it’s the second-largest concert promoter in the world. AEG announced Friday it would take over the storied venue at 5000 Euclid Ave., a building that began life over a century ago as an opera house.

"Doing infrastructure type stuff: IT, heating, cooling and then some of the cosmetics.  The intent is to create a world-class customer service atmosphere for both the customer coming to see the event and the artist performing here as well, says Agora owner Chris Zitterbart, who will stay on with the venue. He says the move will increase the quantity and diversity of their shows.

While financial terms have been kept private, he did say a “seven-figure” renovation will soon be in the works for the 2,100 seat theater and 600-seat ballroom.

The Agora was opened by Hank LoConti near the campus of Case Western Reserve University in 1966. At one time, the club had satellite locations throughout the state, including in Akron. The Cleveland Agora moved to its current location in 1984, and LoConti died in 2013.

