Cleveland Approves a Deal to Lower Residents' Electric Bills

Cleveland residents who are customers of The Cleveland Electric Illuminating Company will receive their electricity from a new supplier in June, meaning cheaper rates.

Cleveland City Council approved a deal this week with the Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council, an energy aggregator commonly known as NOPEC.

Matt Gray is the chief of Cleveland’s Office of Sustainability. He says the agreement will lower rates for the 50,000 residents and 7,000 small businesses eligible for the program.

Gray explains the program's benefits.

“Essentially, there’s three goals with the program: One is the lower cost, and really more predictability for Cleveland citizens in terms of their energy prices. Two, supporting renewable energy, clean energy development. And then three, kind of creating a good overall program for residents and the energy they get.”

Gray says the program will fix rates for two years, though residents will can opt out.