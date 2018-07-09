Cleveland Bishop Nelson Perez Says 'Churches Have No Borders'; Prays For Immigration Reform

By 1 hour ago
  • photo of Bill Thaden, Nelson Perez
    Father Bill Thaden (standing) of Sacred Heart Chapel in Lorain hosted Cleveland Diocese Bishop Nelson Perez (seated) to celebrate the special Mass to pray for immigrant families and immigration reform.
    KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

A Catholic church in Lorain hosted Bishop Nelson Perez yesterday for a special Mass to pray for immigrant families and for immigration reform.

Bishop Perez came to Sacred Heart Chapel because of the large number of Hispanics in the area – more than a fifth of the City of Lorain’s population. The Bishop says he came not to make a political statement but to hopefully show people that they cannot be indifferent to those who come to the U.S. illegally.

“The reality is that none of us, individually, really has the power to change laws, to reform immigration, to change policies. But remember what Paul said in that second reading: when you feel powerless, then you are powerful in God’s grace.

“For the church, there are no borders. The church cannot be detained. And the same church that was present in the lives of our brothers and sisters in their countries of origin – that encountered them and accompanied them – well they come here, and they’re embraced by the same church.”

ICE agents arrested more than 200 people in raids in Northeast Ohio last month. Church leaders say while none of the families at Sacred Heart were directly affected by those raids, parishioners are concerned that immigration actions could happen in Lorain.

Immigrant services
Jose Mendiola was at the service – he’s president of the Lorain, Ohio Immigrant Rights Association, which was formed four years ago.

“There’s a lot more support than there was a year ago. Of course, you’re going to have those factions that are not agreeing with the immigrants being here. But then, there’s not much we can do with them.”

Mendiola’s group provides assistance for undocumented immigrants and holds rallies to support people facing deportation. The association hosts an open meeting every Wednesday at Sacred Heart Chapel. The Chapel is also holding its annual festival starting Friday.

Tags: 
ICE raid
Bishop Nelson Perez
Sacred Heart Chapel
Lorain

Related Content

Cleveland Rally Calls for Reunification of Children Separated From Parents

By Jul 1, 2018
photo of Javier Espitia
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Demonstrators gathered in Cleveland over the weekend to call for the reunification of families separated by the Trump Administration’s immigration policy.

Portman Pushes to Expand Worker Visas, Condemns Immigration Authorities Separating Families

By Jun 12, 2018
Rob Portman, U.S. Senator from Ohio
WKSU

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman says he’s been pushing the Trump administration to issue more temporary work visas to fill jobs in Ohio. He also says he opposes immigration agents separating parents from their young children.

Morning Headlines: Hundreds Gather to Remember Tamir Rice; Akron Residents Protest Sandusky ICE Raid

By & Jun 15, 2018
Family photo of Tamir Rice
Family of Tamir Rice

Here are your morning headlines for Friday, June 15:

One of Ohio's DACA Recipients Plans And Prays as a Deadline Looms

By Feb 27, 2018
Corina Barranco
M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU Public Radio

Corina Barranco turns 18 on March 11th. It’s the second most important date on her calendar. The first is this coming Monday, when the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is set to end. If it goes, so does Barranco’s legal status, her job at McDonalds, her plans for college, and her hopes of becoming a citizen, a voter and a cop.