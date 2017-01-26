Cleveland Clergy Urge Senator Portman to Reject Sessions' Nomination for U.S Attorney General

By 5 minutes ago
  • Cleveland-area clergy taking concerns over the nomination of Jeff Sessions for U.S. Attorney General to Sen. Portman's Cleveland office.
    Cleveland-area clergy taking concerns over the nomination of Jeff Sessions for U.S. Attorney General to Sen. Portman's Cleveland office.
    KEVIN NIEDERMIER / WKSU

Cleveland-area clergy are asking Ohio Sen. Rob Portman to vote no on the confirmation of Sen. Jeff Sessions for U.S. Attorney General. They gathered at Portman’s Cleveland office today to express their concerns with President Donald Trump’s nominee.

The group of about 20 Cleveland-area clergy members says Sessions has a track record of intolerance that disqualifies him to be the nation’s top law enforcer. Retired Presbyterian pastor Ken Jones, says his biggest fear is what Sessions might do to voter rights. And he hopes Portman carefully scrutinizes the nominee.

“I have regard for Sen. Portman, I think he is one to not blindly follow the herd. And I hope that as he considers some of the points we’re raising, that will cause him to think. How he votes is up to him.”  

The group also expressed concerns over what they believe Sessions might do to immigration policy and LGBT rights. Clergy in Columbus also delivered the same message to Portman’s office there. In a written statement, Portman’s spokeswoman says he is thoroughly evaluating all of Trump’s nominees as the Senate works through the confirmation process.

Tags: 
Sen. Rob Portman
protests
Donald Trump
Jeff Sessions

Related Content

Portman Expresses Lake Erie Concerns to Trump's Nominee for EPA Director

By Jan 17, 2017
photo of Rob Portman
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Republican U.S. senator from Ohio says he’s already talked to President-elect Trump's choice to head the Environmental Protection Agency -- a choice who's controversial to many activists. 

Rob Portman says he’s talked with Scott Pruitt, Trump’s pick for EPA Director, about the health of Lake Erie.

“His responses were positive."

Ohio's Sen. Portman Says Those who Depend on Obamacare Needn't Worry

By Jan 17, 2017
photo of Sen. Rob Portman at the 2016 GOP State Dinner
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Though Republicans are working to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, Ohio's Republican U.S. Senator says there’s no reason for those who depend on it to worry. 

Rob Portman was among some moderate Senate Republicans who backed an amendment to slow down a repeal of the Affordable Care Act. He now says repeal and replacement of key components can happen simultaneously.

Ohio Sen. Rob Portman Says Obamacare Repeal-and-Replace Vote Could Come By Month's End

By Jan 4, 2017
Rob Portman
SCREEN CAPTURE

Ohio's Republican Sen. Rob Portman says a vote is likely to happen by the end of the month on the beginning of the end for the Affordable Care Act.

Portman says a budget resolution will be voted on in the next week, which would establish when the Senate will vote on a reconciliation bill. That bill would decide on the type of transition to a new system, which could take two to three years.

Sen. Portman Promises to Enforce Checks and Balances for President-Elect Donald Trump

By Nov 9, 2016
photo of Rob Portman
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio’s newly re-elected Sen. Rob Portman will return to Capitol Hill with a Republican-controlled Congress and White House.

But Portman says he’s still ready to enforce checks and balances with President-Elect Donald Trump.

Portman says he doesn’t have the concerns about a Trump presidency that he had when he decided not to vote for the Republican nominee. However, Portman did say he’s prepared to keep the executive office in check if he ever thinks the president-elect goes too far.

Democrats Say $1 Trillion in Infrastructure Upgrades Will Mean 15 Million Jobs

By Jan 24, 2017
Gov. Kasich at the I-480 bridge
WKSU

Ohio’s Sherrod Brown has joined Democratic Senate leaders to come up with a $1 trillion infrastructure proposal they say should provide a framework for President Donald Trump. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports it includes a provision that American-made materials go into all federal-taxpayer funded public works projects.

Post-Inaugural Demonstrations Held in Kent, Cleveland Over the Weekend

By Jan 23, 2017
photo of Kent Interfaith Alliance
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

The Kent Interfaith Alliance held a post-inaugural rally on Saturday, one of hundreds of similar events taking place throughout the country and around the world.

About 100 people were at the Portage County courthouse in Kent for the rally, which organizers said was a call to work with -- and pray for -- elected officials. Krishna Fitch from Cuyahoga Falls was there encouraging people to listen to the content of what elected officials say.