Cleveland Clinic and JumpStart Select 12 Health Companies for Plug and Play Accelerator

  • photo of Global Center for Health Innovation
    The 12 selected startups will work in the Global Center for Health Innovation.
Twelve healthcare startups have been selected to join the Plug and Play business accelerator program in Cleveland.

The startups all use technology to improve healthcare -- from using virtual reality for physical therapy to creating a sensor that monitors sugar levels without drawing blood. The winners will be mentored by Plug and Play and Cleveland Clinic for three months at the Global Center for Health Innovation.

Connie Weisman is the vice president of corporate partnerships for Plug and Play.

“We’re hoping after this that Cleveland Clinic might pilot a program; they might do a proof of concept, they might help commercialize the technology. Cleveland Clinic could become a customer of the startup. So, those are the kinds of engagements we’re looking for," says Weisman.

Cleveland Clinic and JumpStart, a local business accelerator, helped judge the competition.

Below is the list of the selected startups:

Tags: 
Cleveland Clinic
Plug and Play
JumpStart
Global Center for Health Innovation
entrepreneurship and innovation

Related Content

Operating Income at the Cleveland Clinic Climbs by a Third

By Lecia Bushak Feb 28, 2018
A photo of Mihaljevic from the State of the Clinic address
Yu Kwan Lee / Cleveland Clinic Center for Medical Art & Photograpghy

The Cleveland Clinic's new CEO, Dr. Tom Mihaljevic,  delivered his first State of the Clinic address Wednesday. Mihaljevic announced a 35 percent increase in the hospital’s operating income in 2017, and discussed his plans for his first year as CEO. 

Mihaljevic discussed new initiatives including continuing the hospital’s financial rebound, improving patient safety, and lessening caregiver stress and burnout.