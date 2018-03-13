Cleveland Clinic and JumpStart Select 12 Health Companies for Plug and Play Accelerator

Twelve healthcare startups have been selected to join the Plug and Play business accelerator program in Cleveland.

The startups all use technology to improve healthcare -- from using virtual reality for physical therapy to creating a sensor that monitors sugar levels without drawing blood. The winners will be mentored by Plug and Play and Cleveland Clinic for three months at the Global Center for Health Innovation.

Connie Weisman is the vice president of corporate partnerships for Plug and Play.

Connie Weisman talks about Cleveland Clinic's involvement in the pitch competition.

“We’re hoping after this that Cleveland Clinic might pilot a program; they might do a proof of concept, they might help commercialize the technology. Cleveland Clinic could become a customer of the startup. So, those are the kinds of engagements we’re looking for," says Weisman.

Cleveland Clinic and JumpStart, a local business accelerator, helped judge the competition.

Below is the list of the selected startups: