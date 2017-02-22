Cleveland Congresswoman Says American Muslims Need to be More Vocal in Opposing Trump's Travel Ban

By 34 minutes ago
  • Congresswoman Fudge speaking at the First Cleveland Mosque on the Muslim travel ban. With her is Imam Abbas Ahmad.
    Congresswoman Fudge speaking at the First Cleveland Mosque on the Muslim travel ban. With her is Imam Abbas Ahmad.
    KEVIN NIEDERMIER / WKSU

With President Donald Trump preparing to unveil a revised travel ban on residents from seven mostly Muslim countries, Congresswoman Marcia Fudge visited a Cleveland mosque to voice her continued opposition.

The Congresswoman told the members of the Muslim community at the First Cleveland Mosque that the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “Silence is betrayal,” and that she will not be silent on the travel ban. She says many of her Republican colleagues also oppose the measure, but they fear publicly voicing their opinions.

“They have a president they want to support, and for those who don’t support him, they are afraid to go against him, So, they lack right now the moral courage to stand against what they know is wrong.”

Fudge urged more members of the Muslim community to attend forums and events and publicly voice their opposition to the travel ban. She says she rarely sees them at any of the many events she attends. She added that getting out more would help dispel some of the fear others have of Muslims. 

Tags: 
Congresswoman Marcia Fudge
Muslims
First Cleveland Mosque
Donal Trump
Travel ban

Related Content

Two American Muslim Sisters Must Decide if Wearing a Hijab Risks Too Much in Donald Trump's America

By Feb 16, 2017
SPLC chart
SOUTHERN POVERTY LAW CENTER

The sharp spike in hate-crimes against America's Muslims has led some women to abandon a spiritual and cultural symbol -- the

A Muslim Refugee Who Worked with U.S. Forces in Afghanistan Talks About Trump's Refugee Ban

By Jan 26, 2017
Jawid Ahmadzai
M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU

Early reports on the executive order President Donald Trump is expected to sign today do not include specific references to banning Muslim refugees. But it does drastically cut the number of refugees overall and puts special limits on those coming from Muslim countries. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze spoke with one recent Muslim refugee now settled in Akron about his experience and Trump’s proposal.

Following a Syrian Family's Circuitous Path to Akron

By Feb 8, 2017
Al Nassar family
M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU

The International Institute of Akron had expected to resettle hundreds of Syrian refugees in Summit County this year, though President Donald Trump’s indefinite ban on Syrians disrupted those plans at least temporarily. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze visited with one of the roughly 10 Syrian families who have migrated to Akron in the last six months.

Vandal Hits a Columbus-Area Mosque and CAIR Calls for a Hate-Crime Investigation

By Feb 13, 2017
Mosque vandal
Ahlul Bayt Islamic Center

The Council on American Islamic Relations is pushing investigators looking into vandalism at a Columbus-area mosque consider it a hate crime. Ohio Public Radio’s Karen Kasler reports on reaction to the graffiti discovered Friday.