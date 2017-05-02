Cleveland Is Developing New Policies to Deal With Dirt-Bike Riders

By 18 minutes ago
  • Urban riders are driving what critics say are not street-legal bikes,
    Urban riders are driving what critics say are not street-legal bikes,
    Darcelle81 / Youtube

Cleveland police are not doing enough to control dirt bike riders illegally using city streets, according to Councilman Zack Reed. And he says that is leading to more brazen behavior from the riders. Police officials say a new policy is on the way.

For safety reasons, Cleveland police are not allowed to chase riders who drive recklessly. But a growing number of them are aggressively harassing drivers, and Reed says it’s time to crack down on this behavior.

"We know what neighborhoods they’re going into; we know what communities they’re going into. And when we catch them, ...  we’ve got to have some strong policies behind how we’re going to deal with this. It can’t be some slap on the wrist.”

Reed says riders are now carrying guns and drugs because they know they can get away with it. Cleveland police spokeswoman Jennifer Ciaccia says the department is working on a new policy for dealing with the riders. Meanwhile, the city is building a dirt bike park that backers hope will draw some riders off the streets.

Tags: 
dirt bike park
Councilman Zack Reed
Dirt bike riders
Urban dirt-bike riders

Related Content

Cleveland is Building a State-of-the Art Dirt Bike Park as an Alternative to the Streets

By Apr 25, 2017
City of Cleveland

The nation’s first publicly funded inner-city dirt bike park is being built in Cleveland with hopes of redirecting the swarms of dirt bike riders illegally using city streets. Backers say the park will reduce a dangerous nuisance, and generate revenue and create jobs. Others say the money could be better spent. 

Cleveland Councilman Wants a Big Boost in the Police Force to Slow Violence

By Nov 29, 2016
Zack Reed
City of Cleveland

Cleveland City Councilman Zack Reed says city leaders need to be more assertive in addressing the city’s murder rate and other crime issues. With this year’s murder rate of more than 120 already past last year’s total, Reed is again calling for a major increase in crime fighting resources.

Cleveland Looks at a Public Health Model to Fight Violence

By May 24, 2016
Picture of City Councilman Zack Reed
KEVIN NIEDERMIER / WKSU

Members of Chicago-based Cure Violence are in Cleveland this week to help the city implement programs to defuse deadly conflicts in high-crime areas.

Today they met with government, business and hospital officials. As WKSU’s Kevin Niedermier reports, at least one of the group’s programs could soon be operating in Cleveland where the murder rate is surging.

Regardless of AG Sessions, Cleveland Says It Will Keep Reforming Its Troubled Police Department

By Apr 4, 2017
U.S GOVERNMENT

Cleveland’s agreement with the Justice Department to reform the city’s police force is one of 14 across the country U.S. Attorney General  Jeff Sessions wants to review. Sessions says such consent decrees taint entire police departments because of a few bad cops. But as WKSU’s Kevin Niedermier reports, Cleveland officials believe the 2015 agreement remains the best path to real reform.

Judge Approves New Cleveland Police Policies for Dealing with People with Mental Health Issues

By Mar 7, 2017
Cuyahoga County Adamhs board logo
CUYAHOGA COUNTY

Cleveland police will begin training this summer on new policies for handling calls with people suffering a mental health crisis. A federal judge has approved the reforms that are part of the city’s agreement with the Justice Department.