Cleveland Enters Last Step in Search for New Police Headquarters

The City of Cleveland is searching for a new police headquarters. It’s the last step for the city in the long process of moving out of the downtown Justice Center.

Cleveland jail deal

City Council agreed Monday to the $925 million sale of the police building at the downtown Justice Center. The city will then pay a daily rate to house inmates in the county jail. Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish, during a press conference at City Hall Tuesday, described it as one part of an ongoing county project to move services from the town and city level to the county level.

“Today I’m happy to announce our most significant regional effort yet – subject to county council’s approval, the county will be taking over responsibility for the Cleveland jail prisoners," Budish said.

The county’s goal is to eventually house all inmates in Cuyahoga County. It's already begun the consolidation of road and bridge work, 911 call centers, city planning and demolition of blighted buildings.

Cleveland will continue to lease space for its police department in the Justice Center, if the county approves the sale before it finds new headquarters.