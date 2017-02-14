Cleveland Food Bank Loses Personal Data for Dozens of Clients

By 8 hours ago
  • A stolen car contained personal information of dozens Greater Cleveland Food Bank clients
    A stolen car contained personal information of dozens Greater Cleveland Food Bank clients
    Greater Cleveland Food Bank

Cleveland police are still looking for the stolen car that contained personal information on 44 Greater Cleveland Food Bank clients. The car was stolen last month after a food bank worker had collected the written information on assistance applications.  

Food bank Communications Director Karen Pozna says so far none of the affected clients have reported any instances of identity theft. They were sent letters alerting them about the stolen information and offered free credit-protection service for a year. Pozna says the worker, who’s no longer with the food bank, should have downloaded the written information onto a computer within 48 hours.

“It’s always an opportunity to look at our policy and make sure that paperwork is entered into our system. And I think we’re going to take action, too, to make sure we retrain our team on the policy as well.”

Pozna says police do not believe the personal data was the target of the car theft from the Steelyard Commons shopping area.

Tags: 
Greater Cleveland Food Bank
food banks
Karen Pozna
Data theft

Related Content

Greater Cleveland Food Bank Is Lauded for Its Senior Citizen Program

By Dec 23, 2016
Greater Cleveland Food Bank

The U.S. Conference of Mayors is praising an effort by the Greater Cleveland Food Bank to bring food directly to senior citizens.

Ohio's Food Banks Surprised By Plan to Close Prison Farms

By Apr 18, 2016
photo of Lisa Hamler-Fugitt
OHIO ASSOCIATION OF FOODBANKS

Ohio’s plan to close its prison farms could have an impact on the state’s food banks.