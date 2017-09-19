Cleveland Forms a New Homicide Task Force with Cuyahoga County and the FBI

By Matt Richmond 1 hour ago

Mayor Frank Jackson and Police Chief Calvin Williams at Tuesday's announcement of a new homicide task force.
Credit MATT RICHMOND / WCPN

Law enforcement in Cleveland have organized a new task force to pursue open murder cases. 

The task force will include investigators from Cleveland police, the FBI and Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department. Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams says it’ll look into cases that go beyond Cleveland’s borders.

“Their task is to review all the homicides that happened here in this part of Northeast Ohio to make sure we’re using every resource possible to get those solved.” 

In August, Mayor Frank Jackson said just under half (47 percent) of the homicides in Cleveland this year were solved.

The new unit is called the Cleveland Homicide Review Task Force. It will start by pooling investigators already working in the homicide division, on the gang unit and in the newly formed Neighborhood Impact Community Engagement squad. Williams says the department is considering adding homicide detectives. 

Tags: 
Cleveland Homicide Review Task Force
Neighborhood Impact Community Engagement squad.
Cleveland police
Calvin Williams
Cuyahoga County Sheriff
FBI

Related Content

'Cure Violence' Spends Third Day in Cleveland

By Kevin Niedermier May 26, 2016
Community service officials at the Mt. Pleasant Development Corporation
KEVIN NIEDERMIER / WKSU

The organization “Cure Violence” is in the third day of its tour of Cleveland, discussing its anti-violence programs with community members.

The Chicago-based group says it has successfully reduced killings in other cities by defusing conflicts in high-crime areas and by creating public-private partnerships. Today the group visited the Mt. Pleasant Development Corp., where members of several community service agencies were gathered. 

Cleveland Police, Fire and EMS Departments Try to Build Bridges with Ice-Cream This Summer

By Jul 16, 2017
photo of Cleveland fire
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Cleveland’s fire and police departments are trying to cool down residents this summer – with ice-cream. WKSU’s Kabir Bhatia reports on the city’s initiative to connect with residents.

Toddlers marveled at a miniature remote-controlled Cleveland EMS truck at Station 41 on the east side over the weekend. They were there for the ice-cream social, where they could tour the station house, meet police officers and fire fighters, and enjoy ice cream and snacks.

Police Union is Appealing Firing of Cleveland Officer Who Killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice

By Nick Castele May 30, 2017
Photo of Frank Garmback and Loehmann's zone car near Tamir Rice.
WCPN/ideastream

The city of Cleveland has fired the police officer who fatally shot a 12-year-old boy in 2014.

The discipline’s justification focuses on the officer’s job application.

Officer Timothy Loehmann shot Tamir Rice in the park outside Cudell recreation center after responding to a 911 call. Before police arrived, the 12-year-old had been playing an air gun.

Internal reviews did not fault Loehmann for firing his weapon. But he was cited for not disclosing in his application that he would have been fired from a previous police job in Independence had he not resigned.