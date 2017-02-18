Cleveland Groups Are Developing a Program to Give Immigrant Entrepeneurs An Easier Path to Visas

By Feb 18, 2017
  • photo of Global Cleveland working with immigrant entrepreneuers
    A new partnership is working to get visas for immigrant entrepreneurs
    COURTNEY OTTRIX / GLOBAL CLEVELAND

Two Cleveland groups are creating a program to encourage immigrants to launch startup businesses in Northeast Ohio.

The partnership between Flashstarts and Global Cleveland is planning to work with local universities to obtain visas for immigrant entrepreneurs.

Global Cleveland’s Jessica Whale says employing immigrants at the universities will make it easier for them to get the special visas set aside for high-tech and other specialized skills.

She says that the groups want to encourage the economic benefits that come from immigration.


“The anti-immigrant sentiments that we are seeing are sometimes a little misinformed when we’re talking  about immigrants coming to our community, and we really want to educate on the fact that immigrants, when they come here are creating jobs, opening businesses, and contributing to our economic growth.”

Whale says the partners are in talks with three local universities to collaborate.Much of this work is dependent on the Trump administration’s next move on immigration policies.

