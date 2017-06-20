Cleveland Groups Look for Input on Irishtown Bend Park Designs

By Mark Simpson 13 minutes ago

Earlier this year, the Port of Cleveland surveyed land in Irishtown Bend for public use.

Potential designs for a new park space at Irishtown Bend in Cleveland will be presented to the public Tuesday evening.

Planners, trail designers and the Ohio City Community Development Corporation are betting that building green space on the Cuyahoga River will achieve multiple results.

Irishtown Bend is the name for a 17-acre hillside where workers, mostly Irish, helped build Cleveland’s industrial might in the 19th century. Now the hillside is overgrown and slowly destabilizing.

That’s a concern for river navigation and has helped bring partners together to fix the hill, connect bike trails and create a new park.

Scott Cataffa, one of the primary landscape architects on the project, says two main visions are emerging so far.

“One scheme is more active and offers more neighborhood park amenities like playgrounds and dog parks and those kind of things that would give Ohio City kind of a great neighborhood park.

'Playgrounds and dog parks and those kind of things would give Ohio City kind of a great neighborhood park.'

"The other scheme is a little bit more pastoral. It’s event-focused. We could have a big amphitheater here, maybe you could have concerts or events here. Otherwise its more naturalistic, softer kind of landscape,” he said.

Plans for the park and funding for it are not yet certain.  Tuesday’s public session will provide input to help narrow down plans to one design. Costs for stabilizing the hill are estimated to be about $49 million.

Tags: 
Irishtown Bend
Scott Cataffa
Cuyahoga River
Ohio City Community Development Corporation

Related Content

The Port of Cleveland Moves to Revitalize Part of the Cuyahoga River

By Feb 12, 2017

A neglected portion of the upper Cuyahoga River may soon see revitalization.

Irishtown Bend is an overgrown stretch of the river near the West Side Market that will be getting a new look by the start of next year. The Port of Cleveland voted last week to survey the land for possible public use.

The Port’s Jade Davis says the first step of the renovation will be to collaborate with partners to begin stabilizing the hillside.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Ohio EPA Team Up for Sediment Samples Amidst Ongoing Disagreements

By Elizabeth Miller Apr 25, 2017
Army Corps dredging the Cuyahoga River
PORT OF CLEVELAND

In a surprising turn in the Cuyahoga River dredging saga, the US Army Corps of Engineers collaborated with the Ohio EPA last week to sample sediment on the Cuyahoga River.  The two sides have been arguing over the dredged material for years.