Cleveland Indians Are Phasing Out Chief Wahoo Logo

By & 22 hours ago

Chief Wahoo, the Cleveland Indians' logo.
Credit CLEVELAND INDIANS

After years of controversy, the Cleveland Indians are phasing out Chief Wahoo. The team and Major League Baseball have announced the logo will be removed rom team uniforms after this season.

The change follows a longstanding debate about whether Chief Wahoo is appropriate for a team symbol.

WKSU sports commentator Terry Pluto says Major League Baseball and Indians owner Paul Dolan agreed to nix the logo of a grinning caricature of a Native American man that many find offensive. But the change isn't a ban


The team name ‘Indians’ is going to remain the same. They’re not going to have the Chief Wahoo police, so anybody can wear anything they want when coming to the park. In fact they might even be selling some of those items with the logos on it.

Pluto says even though the team is getting rid of the logo, it will still hold the rights to the image. 


I think it was pretty clear The Indians were going to lose this one way or another. And so I think what they wanted to do was to protect the fans who want to wear their stuff but comply with the political environment as it is today.

Theresa Walton-Fisette is a professor of sports administration at Kent State University and president of the North American Society for the Sociology of Sport. She says the announcement is a long time coming, adding the logo has a caused a lot of harm.


"It causes harm to Native American people, but it also causes harm to those of us who become immune to those forms of racism. We see it everywhere we are; we see people wearing it, we see it on signs, we see it being used to sell products, and we become immune to it. And that makes us a little less human, I think."

The logo will still appear on player’s sleeves in 2018, but will be replaced the following season by a patch signifying the MLB All-Star Game coming to Cleveland next year. 

Tags: 
Cleveland Indians
Chief Wahoo
Theresa Walton-Fisette
Native Americans
Terry Pluto

Related Content

Terry Pluto: It's Time to Reimagine Chief Wahoo or Bench Him for Good

By Apr 6, 2016
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

When the Indians took the field for their home opener yesterday, they donned caps featuring the controversial Chief Wahoo logo. It came days after team owner Paul Dolan told our commentator Terry Pluto that the team has officially demoted the logo to secondary status, following years of criticism and protests. Pluto says it was the first time Dolan made an official statement.

Indians Bob DiBiasio Says the Cavs Lucked Out With the Goodyear Logo

By May 16, 2017
wingfoot logo
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS

The NBA is the first pro sports league in the U.S. to OK corporate logos on uniforms. And the Cavs have followed through with what Cleveland.com reports is a $10-million-a-year deal with Goodyear.

Cleveland Indians Vice President Bob DiBiasio says he expects more teams will follow, and that the Cavs were fortunate to find a logo that fits the team’s character.

“The Goodyear logo is pretty cool, with the winged foot, just sitting up there on the left. So it’s not like SOHIO. … It just really looks cool and I think they lucked out on that look.”