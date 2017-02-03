Cleveland Indians' Spring Training is Just Around the Corner

For Indians fans who said “wait unit next year” immediately after the team’s World Series loss to the Cubs, the wait is almost over. The team’s equipment trucks left today for its spring training facility in Goodyear, Arizona.

Everything from batting helmets and exercise equipment, to office supplies, Stadium Mustard and players’ personal gear like golf clubs and bikes were being packed into trucks at Progressive field. Indian’s equipment and club house manager Tony Amato has been prepping for spring training for nearly three decades. He says the team’s World Series run stretched last season out and altered this year’s planning.

“A lot quicker and it brought a lot more challenges from a logistics standpoint. As soon as the season was over it rolled right into budgeting and ordering within two days of when the season ended. So from that end it was a lot more challenging from our end, but we got through it.”

Indians’ pitchers and catchers report to spring training February 12th and the rest of the team reports four days later. The season opener is April 3rd in Texas against the Rangers.