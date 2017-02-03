Cleveland Indians' Spring Training is Just Around the Corner

By Feb 3, 2017
  • Loading the equipment trucks for the Indians spring training in Arizona
    Loading the equipment trucks for the Indians spring training in Arizona
    KEVIN NIEDERMIER / WKSU

For Indians fans who said “wait unit next year” immediately after the team’s World Series loss to the Cubs, the wait is almost over.  The team’s equipment trucks left today for its spring training facility in Goodyear, Arizona.

Everything from batting helmets and exercise equipment, to office supplies,  Stadium Mustard and players’ personal gear like golf clubs and bikes were being packed into trucks at Progressive field. Indian’s equipment and club house manager Tony Amato has been prepping for spring training for nearly three decades. He says the team’s World Series run stretched last season out and altered this year’s planning.

Indians equipment and club house manager Tony Amato talks about getting ready for this season's spring training
Credit KEVIN NIEDERMIER / WKSU

“A lot quicker and it brought a lot more challenges from a logistics standpoint. As soon as the season was over it rolled right into budgeting and ordering within two days of when the season ended. So from that end it was a lot more challenging from our end, but we got through it.”

Indians’ pitchers and catchers report to spring training February 12th and the rest of the team reports four days later. The season opener is April 3rd in Texas against the Rangers. 

Tags: 
Cleveland Indians
World Series
Spring training

Related Content

Francona Says the 2019 All-Star Game Will Reaffirm All That's Good About Cleveland

By Jan 27, 2017
photo of M.L. Schultze with Indians GM Mike Chernoff and Manger Terry Francona
CLEVELAND CITY CLUB

Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game is coming back to Cleveland.  The Indians announced today that they’ll host the 2019 All-Star Game.  During  a previously scheduled appearance at Cleveland’s City Club today, manager Terry Francona called it a great opportunity, not just for the team.

The View From Pluto: How The Indians Landed The Star In Their 'Blue Sky'

By Dec 28, 2016
Edwin Encarnacion
Wikipedia

The Indians’ World Series run helped them land one of the biggest hitters in the game. But signing Edwin Encarnacion still took a bit of strategy and luck. WSKU’s Amanda Rabinowitz talked to our commentator Terry Pluto about the Indians’ budget-busting $60 million deal: 

Cleveland Fans Take Comfort in How Close They Came to a World Series Win

By Nov 3, 2016
Dejected Indians fans
KEVIN NIEDERMIER / WKSU

For the Cleveland Indians and their fans, once again it’s wait until next year. The team let another World Series title slip away with an 8-to-7 extra-inning loss last night to the Chicago Cubs. WKSU’s Kevin Niedermier was at Progressive Field and talked with fans of both teams about the winning and losing.

With Francona and Santana in Place, The Cleveland Indians Hope For Next Year

By Nov 4, 2016
Indians
Cleveland Indians

The Cleveland Indians front office held its first press conference today since their World Series loss to the Chicago Cubs.

Indians President Chris Antoinetti and General Manager Mike Chernoff say they are excited for the future of the team.

Antonetti says the bulk of the roster will remain in place next year. The Indians have exercised options that keep Manager Terry Francona with the team through 2020, and Carlos Santana through next season.