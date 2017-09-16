Cleveland Institute of Music Announces Tuition Cut

By Sep 16, 2017

Credit Roger Mastroianni / Cleveland Institute of Music

Citing the national conversation about the high cost of education, the Cleveland Institute of Music has announced that they will be lowering the tuition for incoming students.

The tuition reset will lower the cost 15 percent for incoming students and will hold tuition flat for current students. The school's president and CEO Paul Hogle hopes that this change will attract more students to their program and allow them to become even more selective over time.


“For the families that might of previously considered us unaffordable, we want them to now give Cleveland a second look and consider applying and auditioning here. The second thing is that we want this to be part of our long term strategy of making college more affordable by coming to Cleveland,” said Hogle.

Hogle says they're able to lower tuition due to two years of highly successful fundraising.

He adds he's unsure if the choice to reset tuition will catch on to other universities but believes it is time for all schools to be discussing the issue of cost because it is a barrier to many students.  

Tags: 
Cleveland Institute of Music
Paul Hogle
tuition
education cost

Related Content

Cleveland Institute of Music's New CEO Sees His Role as the Standard-Bearer of Excellence

By Vivian Goodman Oct 27, 2016
listening to rehearsal
Roger Mastroianni / Cleveland Institute of Music

The Cleveland Institute of Music is under new leadership. In today’s State of the Arts, WKSU’s Vivian Goodman reports that the new president hopes to strengthen the institute’s reputation as a world-class training ground for classical musicians.

The discordant mix leaking from the practice rooms into the hall corridors is music to Paul Hogle’s ears.

“I love to hear that, that blend of sounds. It’s just magical.”  

Trying to Make Sure That Making Music and Making Money Aren't Mutually Exclusive

By May 30, 2017
listening to rehearsal
Roger Mastroianni / Cleveland Institute of Music

It takes more than talent and skill to make a living in classical music these days. That’s why the Cleveland Institute of Music is trying a new program to teach its students what they can’t learn in a practice room.