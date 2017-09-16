Cleveland Institute of Music Announces Tuition Cut

Citing the national conversation about the high cost of education, the Cleveland Institute of Music has announced that they will be lowering the tuition for incoming students.

The tuition reset will lower the cost 15 percent for incoming students and will hold tuition flat for current students. The school's president and CEO Paul Hogle hopes that this change will attract more students to their program and allow them to become even more selective over time.

CIM President and CEO Paul Hogle discusses tuition decrease

“For the families that might of previously considered us unaffordable, we want them to now give Cleveland a second look and consider applying and auditioning here. The second thing is that we want this to be part of our long term strategy of making college more affordable by coming to Cleveland,” said Hogle.

Hogle says they're able to lower tuition due to two years of highly successful fundraising.

He adds he's unsure if the choice to reset tuition will catch on to other universities but believes it is time for all schools to be discussing the issue of cost because it is a barrier to many students.