Cleveland Mayor and Police Propose Legislation to Improve Dirt Bike Street Safety

By Lecia Bushak 32 minutes ago
  • Photo of Mayor Frank Jackson
    Mayor Frank Jackson (right) announces the new bike legislation alongside Chief of Police Calvin Williams and bike advocates.
    Lecia Bushak / ideastream

Mayor Frank Jackson and Cleveland police have announced that, over the coming weeks,  they’ll be rolling out new legislation aimed at improving the safety of motorized dirt bikes.

Mayor Frank Jackson (right), Chief Calvin Williams and dirt-bike advocates announce the new legislation.
Credit Lecia Bushak / ideastream

The proposal includes increasing penalties for illegal riding, prohibiting stunt riding, and avoiding chasing bikes with police cars. The city also plans to collaborate with dirt-bike advocates, often referred to as the Bike Life community, to increase outreach and education about the dangers and legality of the bikes, says Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams.

"So part of what we’re going to do is a public information campaign that gets that message out there, and to elicit the public’s help when these rides start and end," Williams says.

In recent years, city residents have raised noise and public safety concerns about the motorized bikes.

A split Cleveland City Council in January approved a $2.3 million motocross park in the Kinsman neighborhood.

Tags: 
Dirt bike riders
dirt bike park
Mayor Frank Jackson
Bike Life Community

Related Content

Cleveland Is Developing New Policies to Deal With Dirt-Bike Riders

By Kevin Niedermier May 2, 2017
Darcelle81 / Youtube

Cleveland police are not doing enough to control dirt bike riders illegally using city streets, according to Councilman Zack Reed. And he says that is leading to more brazen behavior from the riders. Police officials say a new policy is on the way.

Cleveland is Building a State-of-the Art Dirt Bike Park as an Alternative to the Streets

By Kevin Niedermier Apr 25, 2017
City of Cleveland

The nation’s first publicly funded inner-city dirt bike park is being built in Cleveland with hopes of redirecting the swarms of dirt bike riders illegally using city streets. Backers say the park will reduce a dangerous nuisance, and generate revenue and create jobs. Others say the money could be better spent. 

Cleveland's New Youth Violence Reduction Chief Says Progress Will Take a Community Effort

By Kevin Niedermier Jan 11, 2017
KEVIN NIEDERMIER / WKSU

Last month, Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson announced a new cabinet-level position focused on reducing youth violence. Last week, Duane Deskins was sworn-in as chief of the office of Prevention, Intervention and Opportunity for Youth and Young Adults.