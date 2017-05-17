Cleveland Mayor and Police Propose Legislation to Improve Dirt Bike Street Safety

Mayor Frank Jackson and Cleveland police have announced that, over the coming weeks, they’ll be rolling out new legislation aimed at improving the safety of motorized dirt bikes.

Motorized dirt bike legislation

The proposal includes increasing penalties for illegal riding, prohibiting stunt riding, and avoiding chasing bikes with police cars. The city also plans to collaborate with dirt-bike advocates, often referred to as the Bike Life community, to increase outreach and education about the dangers and legality of the bikes, says Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams.

"So part of what we’re going to do is a public information campaign that gets that message out there, and to elicit the public’s help when these rides start and end," Williams says.

In recent years, city residents have raised noise and public safety concerns about the motorized bikes.

A split Cleveland City Council in January approved a $2.3 million motocross park in the Kinsman neighborhood.