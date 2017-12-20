Cleveland Museum of Art Launches New Programs to Help Increase Museum Diversity

The Cleveland Museum of Art has announced a new outreach program to help those in underrepresented communities gain experience in the museum field.

The Diversity Leadership Initiative is a plan the museum says will nurture and develop talent in a field that is predominantly white, according to a 2015 study by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.

"While in some ways this is about staffing, it's about a much broader concept of how we bring more voices into our institutions, how we make museums more relevant to the issues and the communities they're a part of," Director of Education and Academic Affairs Cyra Levenson said.

Diversity programs will be rolled out for high school, undergraduate and graduate students over the next three years with funding from the Ford and Walton Family Foundations and the Cleveland Foundation.