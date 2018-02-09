Cleveland Museum of Natural History Responds to NEXUS Settlement

The caretakers of a sensitive wetland in Summit County are responding to the deal reached this week between the city of Green and a gas pipeline company.

The settlement with Nexus Gas Transmission allows for the resumption of construction of a pipeline through 1.3 acres of Singer Lake Bog.

The largest prehistoric bog in Ohio was purchased by the Cleveland Museum of Natural History in 1999.

Renee Boronka, the museum’s associate director of natural areas and botany, says as part of the deal NEXUS has agreed to let the museum monitor construction and ensure that the least harm is done to Singer Lake.

Renee Boronka speaks on the importance of preserving natural habitats

“For future generations to walk through a bog and appreciate it and enjoy it, that’s why we do what we do to save these great places so they’re here forever and protect these species,” Boronka says. “Someone has to be thinking about them.”

Singer Lake Bog is home to dozens of protected plant species and rare mosses, plus 72 types of dragonflies and damselflies – some of which are found nowhere else in Ohio.