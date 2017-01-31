Cleveland Officially Opposes President Trump's Immigrant and Refugee Ban

Cleveland passed a resolution yesterday opposing President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily banning from the U.S. all refugees, as well as immigrants from several Muslim-majority countries. Could Cleveland now become a sanctuary city?

Cleveland Council President on prospects of becoming a sanctuary city.

Cleveland’s resolution calls Trump’s order illegal, un-American, and damaging to U.S. relations with Muslims everywhere. But City Council President Kevin Kelley says there are no plans to declare Cleveland a sanctuary city, where federal immigration laws concerning illegal immigrants are overlooked. But, he stresses that on-going efforts to welcome and assimilate immigrants and refugees make Cleveland a sanctuary city of sorts.

“It’s more of a term that’s come with the efforts. And I think that we’re taken a lot of efforts that are consistent with the resolution that we’re passed, and we’re going to continue to do that. And we’re going to continue to position Cleveland as a city that’s welcoming to refugees and immigrants regardless of this executive order.”

Cincinnati officials this week officially declared it's a sanctuary city, meaning police will not actively check the immigration status of people they encounter. It joins other U.S. cities, including New York, Boston, Chicago and San Francisco.