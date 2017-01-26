Cleveland Officials Acknowledge Delays in Complying With the Police Consent Decree

By Nick Castele 12 minutes ago
  • photo of Cleveland Police Headquarters
    TIM EVANSON / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

The city of Cleveland says it’s made progress in complying with its police-reform agreement with the Justice Department. But in its latest sixth-month status update for the court, the city acknowledges there have been delays.

In the past six months, Cleveland has redone its police use-of-force policies. And just last week, a federal judge approved new guidelines for responding to people in mental health crises.

But other projects remain unfinished.

Cleveland originally planned to hire a civilian to lead the internal affairs unit by August of last year. That deadline was pushed back to this month and may be delayed again.

The office of professional standards still faces a backlog in investigating complaints against officers. The city says it has hired two more full-time investigators to address the problem, but is struggling to bring on temporary employees as well.

Cleveland will keep working on its equipment plan, too, after the monitor overseeing the city’s compliance with the Consent Decree criticized parts of it as insufficient. The city’s report says the monitor is expected to approve or disapprove of a bias-free policing plan by the end of February.

Tags: 
Consent decree
federal monitor
Cleveland police

Related Content

Federal Monitor Says Cleveland's Police Body Camera Proposal is Too Vague

By Nick Castele Dec 21, 2016
photo of cleveland police chief Calvin Williams
WKSU

The monitor overseeing Cleveland’s police consent decree says his team cannot approve parts of the city’s proposed policy for body cameras, nor its plan for equipping officers. WCPN’s Nick Castele reports the monitor is asking for changes.

In a court filing with the judge overseeing the consent decree, the monitoring team laid out its many criticisms of Cleveland’s equipment plan.

Cleveland Police Release Draft Guidelines for Dealing with Individuals with Mental Health Issues

By Annie Wu Nov 29, 2016
Cleveland Police logo
CITY OF CLEVELAND

The Cleveland Police Department has proposed new guidelines for officers called to handle health crisis situations.  It’s part of the city’s police reform efforts with the U.S. Justice Department.  

Cleveland Consent Decree Monitor Expects No Major Impact From a Trump Presidency

By Nov 14, 2016
Matthew Barge
Cleveland Police Monitoring Team

President-elect Donald Trump’s “tough on crime” stance has raised questions about how far federal consent decrees for police reform can go.

Cleveland Consent Decree Monitor Says the RNC has Slowed Some Reforms of Cleveland Police

By Jun 2, 2016
Consent decree chief Matthew Barge
KEVIN NIEDERMIER / WKSU

The first report from the team monitoring Cleveland’s police reform progress is out, and it shows mixed results. The report is part of last year’s consent decree between the city and the U.S. Justice Department.

The report gives Cleveland good marks for improving police training and use of force policies. But it says vast improvement is needed in speeding up the way the department handles civilian complaints.

Cleveland Hires Retired Judge to Coordinate Reforms Under Consent Decree

By Nick Castele Apr 1, 2016
photo of Gregory White
NICK CASTELE / WCPN

Cleveland is hiring a former federal judge to ensure the city complies with its police reform agreement. For Ohio Public Radio,  WCPN’s Nick Castele reports the $125,000-dollar-a-year position will coordinate city departments involved with the consent decree.

Cleveland’s consent decree with the Justice Department doesn’t call for this coordinator position. But Mayor Frank Jackson says it’s necessary because the agreement requires a massive amount of work.

Report on Cleveland's Consent Decree Shows Progress on Use of Force, Issues with Investigations

By Jan 11, 2017
KEVIN NIEDERMIER / WKSU

The second semi-annual report on Cleveland’s police reform effort shows both progress and difficult challenges ahead. Consent Decree Monitor Matthew Barge briefed City Council today on the latest findings. 