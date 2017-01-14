Cleveland Officials Say There Will Be Administrative Charges In the Tamir Rice Shooting

By 34 minutes ago
  • photo of Cudell Rec Center gazebo
    Tamir Rice was shot and killed by police in November, 2014, and Cleveland officials say several reports on the shooting are complete and have been reviewed.
    KEVIN NIEDERMIER / WKSU

Officials in Cleveland  have announced there will be administrative charges for three officers involved in the fatal shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.

Police Chief Calvin Williams says he has reviewed reports on the shooting involving Officers Timothy Loehmann and Frank Garmback. He says he’s made recommendations regarding violations of the department’s rules, regulations, tactics and procedures. The next phase is hearings about those violations.

“We're not at the end of this process. Once the hearings are conducted, and once the officers are given their due process -- their chance to defend themselves against the charges -- then there will be a determination made, if they are found guilty of the charges that are levied against them, what happens with that officer after that time."

Chief Williams said the specific charges will be announced later;  they range from administrative violations to use-of-force violations.

Along with Officers Loehmann and Garmback, a third officer faces charges in the shooting. Williams says Officer William Cunningham was working at Cudell Recreation Center. Riice was shot outside the center by Loehmann, within two seconds of Garmbeck driving his cruiser onto the scene. The boy had a toy gun officers said they thought was real.

The head of Cleveland’s police union, Steve Loomis, responded to the charges in a letter late Friday, saying that Garmback’s cruiser slid in the mud and ice at the center, while the charges against Loehmann seem “created to discipline or discharge him, despite the fact that he did nothing wrong.”

Cunningham faces two charges in the shooting, one working at the center without telling his superiors and one for signing a false report.

The attorney for Tamir Rice's mother responded to the charges, saying they are "disappointing and insufficient," and that the family was "disrespected" since it was not notified about the press conference held by city officials on Friday evening. The city has settled a civil suit with the Rice family for $6 million.

Tags: 
Tamir Rice
Cleveland police
Timothy Loehmann
Frank Garmback
William Cunningham

Related Content

Deconstruction Begins on Gazebo Where Tamir Rice Was Shot By Cleveland Police

By Annie Wu Sep 15, 2016
photo of Tamir Rice gazebo
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

The gazebo where 12-year-old Tamir Rice was fatally shot by Cleveland police in 2014 is headed to Chicago next week.

Crews began deconstructing the structure Wednesday by scraping the shingles off the gazebo roof and removing the picnic table where Rice was sitting moments before police skidded to a stop beside him.

Amy Schachman is with the Rebuild Foundation of Chicago, which is overseeing the project.

Play Based on the Death of Tamir Rice Premiers in Cleveland

By Aug 19, 2016
photo of Playwrights Local logo
PLAYWRIGHTS LOCAL

Local playwrights have responded to the outrage felt by the Cleveland community with a play based on the death of Tamir Rice.

Playwrights Local’s production, “Objectively/Reasonable” takes its name from and examines the county prosecutor’s ruling in the 2014 shooting by Cleveland police.

Artistic Director David Todd says the play draws from community reaction to the 12-year-old’s death through dramatic interpretations of interviews with residents.

Tamir Rice's Mother Calls for White America to Care More About Police Killings of Black People

By May 4, 2016
Picutre of Samaria Rice at Kent State commemoration
KEVIN NIEDERMIER / WKSU

Kent State University commemorated the 46th anniversary of the May 4th shootings today by looking at the issue of unarmed black people being shot by police.

The event’s keynote speaker was Samaria Rice, whose son Tamir was killed by a Cleveland police officer who thought the replica gun he was holding was real.

Tamir Rice's Mother is a Featured Speaker at Kent's May 4 Commemmoration

By May 2, 2016
photo of Samaria Rice
WKSU

 This year’s choice of speaker at Kent State’s May 4th commemorations is drawing criticism as well as praise.

New Details on The Police Shooting of Tyre King Are Released

By Steve Brown Nov 10, 2016

The Franklin County coroner has released the autopsy report for a 13-year-old boy fatally shot by Columbus police two months ago.

The report lists the Sept. 14th death of Tyre King as a homicide caused by thee gunshot wounds: one to the chest, one to the abdomen and one to the head.

Officers say King was a suspect in an armed robbery and pulled what appeared to be a gun from his waistband after a foot chase. That gun turned out to be a BB gun that police say looked nearly identical to the service weapons used by Columbus police.