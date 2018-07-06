Cleveland Plain Dealer Staff Holds Rally for Capital Gazette Shooting Victims

Staff of the Cleveland Plain Dealer held a rally for local journalism Thursday night outside the newspaper’s production facility in Brooklyn. The rally honored the five employees of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland who were shot to death last week.

Wendy McManamon is with the Plain Dealer guild.

"It could have been any of us"

“We felt it was the only thing we could do to honor these journalists as they—it could have been any of us,” she said.

Newsrooms around the country Thursday held a moment of silence for the journalists at 2:33 p.m. – the time when the gunman attacked the Capital Gazette’s newsroom.