Cleveland Postpones a Vote on Charter School Partners

By Ashton Marra 20 minutes ago

Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon, right, speaks to members of the Board of Education during a work session.
Credit Ashton Marra / ideastream

The board that oversees Cleveland’s school district is postponing a vote on new charter school partners after receiving its largest ever number of applicants. The district’s charter schools director says the delay is a good thing.

Ten already operating charter schools applied to partner with the Cleveland Metropolitan School District. The district's Board of Education was scheduled to vote on those partnerships at a Tuesday meeting, but pushed the vote to February because of the number of applications.

Defined in the Cleveland Plan, a partnership allows charters to receive a portion of the district’s local levy dollars.

CMSD’s Executive Director of Charter Schools Stephanie Klupinski  says partnerships allow the district to collaborate with and learn best practices from the charter schools they don’t oversee.

“The other benefit that CMSD gets is that we roll up the academic data of those students in our district report card.”

In order to become a partner, schools must be at least two years old and show financial stability and academic growth.

