Cleveland Rally Calls for Reunification of Children Separated From Parents

    The Families Belong Together CLE rally had about 2000 people signed up to attend on Facebook; Javier Espitia of For Our Future Ohio hosted the diverse slate of speakers.
Demonstrators gathered in Cleveland over the weekend to call for the reunification of families separated by the Trump Administration’s immigration policy.

The gathering in Public Square was one of more than 700 “Families Belong Together” events scheduled around the country. Participants at the rally were not only calling for children to be reunited with their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border but also focused on families affected by recent ICE raids in Northeast Ohio that resulted in more than 200 arrests.

Juanita Gutierrez was at the rally with a group supporting children whose parents were arrested during the raids.

“Never have I thought this would happen. In fact, I feel like instead of going forward, we’re going backwards. But it is amazing how many people are all in it together.”

The rally also included speeches by Jewish, Muslim and black activists voicing their support for immigration reform.

A community group, Los Ninos de Corso’s, has been set up to provide assistance for young people whose parents were arrested in the ICE raids last month.

