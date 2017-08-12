Cleveland Ranks Low on America's Most Sustainable Cities

A new report evaluating the sustainability of America’s most populous cities ranks Cleveland at the bottom of the list – number 99 out of 100 cities.

Most sustainable cities

Detroit, Cleveland, and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, round out the bottom of the list. The report –comes from the Sustainable Development Solutions Network – a United Nations effort to promote sustainable development. It cites high levels of poverty, car use, and unemployment as reasons for Cleveland’s low ranking.

Mike Foley leads Cuyahoga County’s sustainability efforts. He says his department’s dedication to solar power and climate change planning are already underway.

“We think we’re fast and furiously trying to become as effective as possible, and not caring about where we are on a list – but addressing these things because they’re important to address,” Foley says.

Foley says his department hopes to have 30 thousand solar panels on a Brooklyn landfill up and running by the end of the year.

Among Ohio cities, Cincinnati also made the bottom of the sustainability list – ranking slightly above Cleveland at number 91.

This story comes from Great Lakes Today, a collaboration of ideastream, WBFO Buffalo and WXXI Rochester.

Loading...