Cleveland Rep. Fudge Will Pass on Trump's Inauguration; Her Columbus Counterpart Beatty Will Attend

  • photo of Congresswoman Joyce Beatty at a rally in Columbus
    Congresswoman Joyce Beatty, attending a rally in Columbus
Ohio’s two members of the Congressional Black Caucus – both Democrats – are split over whether they’ll attend Friday’s inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.  

Central Ohio Congresswoman Joyce Beatty says she and Georgia Congressman John Lewis are close. So she says she’s upset about Trump’s comments on Twitter slamming the civil rights icon, Lewis, as “all talk and no action," after Lewis said he doesn’t see Trump as a legitimate president.

Cleveland Congresswoman Marcia Fudge chaired the Democratic National Convention and is boycotting Trump's inauguration.
“He can disagree with John Lewis, but for him to tout and be proud this is about a counterpunch? We’re not in a boxing match. We should be united. Stop boxing, Trump.”

Still,  Beatty will be at Trump’s inauguration – and she says she’ll also be at the protest Women’s March on Washington the day after. Meanwhile, Rep. Marcia Fudge of the Cleveland area has said she’ll skip Trump’s inauguration in solidarity with Lewis.

