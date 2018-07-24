Cleveland RTA Will Consider Sales Tax Increase and Property Tax Levy for Fall Ballot

By Adrian Ma Jul 24, 2018
  • photo of bus
    Less than a day before the decision, a local group held a rally advocating for a new tax levy.
    PERRY QUAN / FLICKR

The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority is one step closer to putting a measure on this fall's ballot that would help fund Cuyahoga County's ailing transit system.

During a Tuesday meeting of the RTA Board, transit advocates from the group Clevelanders for Public Transit called on the agency to put a tax levy before voters this November.

Then, to the surprise of some of the advocates, RTA Board member Trevor Elkins introduced a motion directing the agency to draft, not one, but two possible ballot measures: a sales tax increase and a property tax levy. Board members unanimously approved the motion, which means the clock is now ticking.

For a proposed tax to appear on the fall ballot, the agency would have to approve and file the measure with the county's Board of Elections by August 8th.

“It isn’t a lot of time,” said Marvin Ranaldson, a volunteer with CPT.

Nevertheless, Ranaldson said he was hopeful. The Board's decision to move forward with drafting a potential tax levy after months of agitating is a sign that the group's advocacy "is starting to show results," he said.

A spokeswoman for the RTA said that after the proposals are drafted, the Board will debate and discuss them. But she said it's too early to say exactly when that'll happen.

The Board's decision to proceed with drafting new tax proposals to fund the transit system comes less than a day after members of Clevelanders for Public Transit staged a rally near the agency's headquarters in downtown Cleveland.

Tags: 
Cleveland RTA
tax levy
Clevelanders for Public Transit

Related Content

Cleveland RTA Approves a Study to Determine Its Economic Impact

By Mark Urycki Jun 5, 2018
Picture of a Cleveland RTA bus
KEVIN NIEDERMIER / WKSU

The Greater Cleveland RTA board has approved spending on a new economic impact study of its complete system in Cuyahoga County.  The study from Cleveland State University could be used to promote a new tax increase.

It’s been 21 years since RTA measured the economic impact its whole system has on the community.

RTA CEO Joe Calabrese says such a study could illustrate how transit sparks other investment and could also provide details on what might be lost.

Amazon Fulfillment Centers May Bring the Reverse Mass Transit Commute to Northeast Ohio

By Oct 31, 2017
photo of Amazon warehouse
WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

Mass transit is expected to play a big role in getting thousands of people to jobs at the two fulfillment centers Amazon is building in Northeast Ohio.

Amazon is planning to build a $177 million center on the site of the old Randall Park Mall and a smaller center at the old Euclid Square Mall. Between them, they’re expected to employ 3,000 people.