Cleveland Schools Ask the Community: Should We Take Less Money Now?

By 45 minutes ago

The school district is considering whether to take a deal that would net them $18 million now by forgoing its share of property taxes on the NuCLEus project over the next 30 years.
Credit CLEVELAND METROPOLITAN SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Cleveland Municipal School District is holding public meetings this week to gather feedback on an unusual proposal.

The meetings revolve around NuCLEus, a mixed-use development proposed for the site of a parking lot north of Quicken Loans Arena. The developer is proposing Tax Increment Financing, which calls for the school district to get $18 million now and then forego collecting its share of property taxes on the building for the next 30 years – an amount that’s estimated at more than $120 million.

School officials say the $18 million – plus $38 million in state matching funds – would be invested, where it would hopefully grow and fund new building construction.

Nicole Shabazz attended a forum over the weekend, and says she’s not on-board with the proposal.

“Knowing how the market can fluctuate, there is no guarantee that over time we’re going to recoup the money. This kind of bird-in-hand approach where we take the $18 million and hope for the best is not really giving me the assurance that I want to have.”

Shabazz added that she’s concerned by the district’s view that there is little room to negotiate with developer Stark Enterprises for more than $18 million.

CMSD CEO Eric Gordon says he’s neutral on the proposal, and that’s why he invites public feedback. He points out that – if approved – one plan would be to use the money to build several schools over the next six years.

“We’re talking about building four more LK-8 schools, a high school and a K-8 school, or some combination in between. So we’re talking two to five new buildings that we could add to the city footprint, replacing old buildings and putting new programming in place.”

Gordon says the $18 million and $38 million in state matching would be invested and put toward future construction. The school board will discuss the plan at its meeting a week from next Tuesday, Aug. 8.

This week's remaining meetings:

  • Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 6 p.m. John Adams High School, 3817 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
  • Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 6 p.m. Cleveland School of the Arts, 2064 Stearns Road.
  • Thursday, Aug. 3, at 6 p.m. New Tech West, 11801 Worthington Ave.
  • Saturday, Aug. 5, at noon. Patrick Henry School, 11901 Durant Ave.
  • Sunday, Aug. 6, at 2 p.m. Boys and Girls Club - Broadway, 6114 Broadway Ave.

There is also a survey for residents about the TIF plan, which is open through August 7.

Tags: 
Eric Gordon
NuCLEus
TIF
Nicole Shabazz
Cleveland Metropolitan School District

Related Content

Cleveland Metro Schools and Teachers Union Agree on a Tentative Contract

By Mark Urycki Feb 13, 2017
phot of Eric Gordon
WKSU

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District and the Cleveland Teachers Union have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract. This is the second go-round for the two sides.

Cleveland Metropolitan School District Threaten to Strike Over Teacher Evaluations

By Michelle Faust Aug 16, 2016
photo of CMSD strike
MICHELLE FAUST / WCPN

Teachers at the Cleveland Metropolitan School District will strike starting Sept. 1st, unless the district and the union can come to an 11th-hour deal on a new contract. The Cleveland Teachers Union voted to authorize a strike.

The breakdown in negotiations stems from a disagreement with the way the Cleveland public school teachers are evaluated.  Based on rules in The Cleveland Plan -- a 2012 law to reform the city's schools -- teachers' pay is linked to performance.

Cleveland Income Tax Increase, School Levy Renewal Both Pass

By Andrew Meyer Nov 9, 2016
Cleveland school CEO Eric Gordon
KEVIN NIEDERMIER / WKSU

In Cleveland, voters passed a renewal of a tax levy for the city’s schools.  The levy first passed in 2012 was used to help fund the Cleveland Plan for reforming the city’s schools.

The CEO of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, Eric Gordon, says the extension of the levy will allow the district to move on from what he called a period of disruption in the schools.