Cleveland VA Medical Center Shares Alternatives to Opioids with Presidential Task Force

By Annie Wu Sep 15, 2017
  • photo of VA medical center
    The president's opioid task force, headed by New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, met at the Louis Stokes VA Medical Center this week.
    CLEVELAND VA MEDICAL CENTER

The U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs joined President Trump’s opioid task force at the Cleveland VA Medical Center on Thursday.  They were in town to hear from VA doctors on their best practices for pain management and opioid use. 

Guidelines for prescribing opioids, alternative medicine for dealing with pain, and a continuum of care for opioid addiction – these are among the best practices the VA has been using nationally since 2013.  The Cleveland VA began even earlier.  Secretary of Veterans Affairs Dr. David Shulkin said Cleveland is showing strong results.

“Just four percent of the patient population they serve are using and being prescribed opioids, which is well, well below what you would find across the country," Shulkin said.

At a roundtable discussion that included President Trump’s advisor, Kellyanne Conway, the VA shared some of its practices to address pain, including the use of alternative treatments such as acupuncture, yoga and meditation. 

“In not all cases must pain management mean pain medicine," Conway said. "There are opioids and there are other modalities.  And we saw that first hand here.  To read about it is one thing.  To intuit as a lay person is quite another.  But to see it in practice is quite remarkable and something I will take back to the White House and really never forget.”

The opioid task force will issue its report on November first.  The group’s chairman, New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, said he expects the president to declare the opioid epidemic a national emergency “in the very near future.”

Tags: 
opioid crisis
Kellyanne Conway
Cleveland VA Medical Center
U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs
Dr. David Shulkin
NEO opioid crisis

Related Content

A Group of Ohio Pain Doctors Takes Its First Concerted Look at the Opioid Epidemic

By Tana Weingartner Aug 25, 2017
photo of ASIPP logo
American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians

The Ohio Society of Interventional Pain Physicians is taking up the opioid epidemic this weekend in Cincinnati at its first-ever meeting. Interventional pain is dealing with long term pain when pills aren't enough. 

Conference coordinator Michelle Byers-Robson says Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger is scheduled to speak about what he's seeing in his morgue.

Ohio Mayors Want Emergency Center Used for Opioid Monitoring

By Aug 23, 2017
photo of emergency operations center
EMA.OHIO.GOV

A bipartisan coalition of mayors from 30 Ohio cities are asking Gov. John Kasich to take a major step in fighting opioids. They want an emergency-level statewide clearinghouse to monitor the opioid crisis.

A letter from the Ohio Mayors’ Alliance has seven suggestions for Kasich, including activating the Emergency Operations Center. It’s been fired up in weather crises, and with H1N1 flu in 2009 and the Ebola virus in 2014.

Ohio's Family Docs Made a Lot of Money From the Opioid Industry

By Aug 15, 2017
Injecting opioids
FLICKR CC

It’s not unusual for pharmaceutical companies to offer payments to doctors – for speaking fees, for travel expenses, for lunches and for gifts. But a new study shows one in five family doctors in America have received a payment involving an opioid medication – and Ohio is among the top states in the country in terms of dollars involved in those payments.