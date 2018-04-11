A Coal Company CEO wants to Buy First Energy Solutions' Coal-Fired Power Plants

By 55 minutes ago
  • photo of Sammis plant
    Murray Energy is considering coal-fired plants from First Energy Solutions
    FIRSTENERGY

W.H. Sammis Power Plant
Credit First Energy Solutions website

The head of one of the nation’s biggest coal companies says he can keep First Energy Solutions' coal-fired power plants from shutting down.

Murray Energy CEO Robert Murray tells Bloomberg news that if government subsidies are granted he can get financing to buy the coal plants targeted for closing.  And with his company providing the coal, he says he can keep them running. 

Sandy Buchanan is executive director of the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis.
Credit OHIO CITIZENS ACTION

Sandy Buchanan, who heads the non-profit Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis in Cleveland says current research suggests otherwise. “Given the market conditions, and given that the only presumable fix is a short-term political fix under one administration…you know…lenders don’t look a couple of years, they look at the long term markets.  And all the long-term market trends are completely in the opposite direction.”

First Energy Solutions has filed for bankruptcy and said it will get out of the competitive energy production business and close its nuclear and coal-fired plants. 

Tags: 
coal
Emergency energy subsidies
Coal-fired power plants
First Energy Solutions
Murray Energy

Related Content

FirstEnergy's Push for a Federal Bailout Faces Opposition

By Apr 4, 2018
Nuclear Power plants
Twitter

Consumer, business and environmental groups are rallying to oppose FirstEnergy’s request for a federal bailout now that the company’s subsidiary FirstEnergy Solutions has filed for bankruptcy. This could be the utility’s last shot at keeping its nuclear and coal plants open.

Major New Investors Shore Up FirstEnergy

By Jan 22, 2018
First Energy Bulding
Tim Rudell / WKSU

EDITOR'S NOTE: The name of FirstEnergy's spokeswoman was misspelled in this story and has been corrected. 

FirstEnergy just got a $2.5 billion financial boost in its struggle to transition back to a fully regulated utility. Three large investment firms are buying about a 16 percent equity stake in the Akron-based energy company. 

New Data Shows Ohio Conservatives Support Clean Energy

By Jan 16, 2018
Photo of solar panels
SERGEY EDENTOD / SHUTTERSTOCK

Clean-energy issues have prompted a lot of debate at the Ohio Statehouse for years. Opposition has mostly come from Republicans, while Democrats have supported incentives for the industry. Now, a clean-energy group has new data that they say will change the discussion.      

The Ohio Conservative Energy Forum is pointing to a poll that shows conservative voters are 36 percent more likely to vote for someone who supports energy efficiency and increases the use of renewables.

What Does Trump's Planned Clean-Power Pullback Mean for Ohio?

By Oct 12, 2017
photo of smoke stacks
JAMES KELLEY / SHUTTERSTOCK

The U.S. EPA is trying to roll back one of the most sweeping regulations of carbon emissions. As Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports, opponents and supporters say this will have a big impact on Ohio.

 

  

It was one of Donald Trump’s biggest campaign rally cries when he was running for president -- ending what he called the “war on coal.” Now, his EPA director Scott Pruitt says that’s exactly what the administration is doing by rolling back the Clean Power Plan. 