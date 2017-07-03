The Coast Guard Says False Distress Calls On the Great Lakes Have Tripled Since Last Year

By 29 minutes ago

The Coast Guard says the cost of launching a response boat is about $4,500, while a helicopter search can cost $16,000 an hour -- costs that could be added to restitution paid by someone convicted of making a false distress call.
Credit BRIAN BULL / WCPN

The Coast Guard says the number of false distress calls it's receiving from the Great Lakes has tripled this year.

The number of emergency calls that turned out not to be emergencies has jumped from 55 last year to more than 160 this year.

Lt. Christopher Yaw with the station in Cleveland says the Coast Guard treats all calls as emergencies, and the false ones usually take two forms. Either they’re an intentional hoax or prank, or they’re a report of something which turns out to be less serious than a caller realized.

“They thought they saw a flare: it’s the Fourth of July coming up here. Flares don’t really look like fireworks, but we could see where they might be mistaken for that.”

Yaw says there’s no pattern to the increase in false distress calls this year, since they’re not concentrated on one type of emergency or in one area.

The penalties for intentionally making a fake call can involve jail time and hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines. Anyone making a distress call in error is advised to contact a local Coast Guard unit.

Tags: 
coast guard
False distress calls
Lt. Christopher Yaw
Lake Erie Boating

Related Content

Ashtabula Residents Express Concerns Over Shutdown of Great Lakes Coast Guard Stations

By Elizabeth Miller Jun 7, 2016
ELIZABETH MILLER / GREAT LAKES TODAY

Security and rescue operations on Great Lakes waters are changing.  The U.S. Coast Guard is planning to temporarily shutdown eight Coast Guard stations around the Great Lake.

It’s the beginning of a larger transition aimed at improving the efficiency of stations around the nation.  But Elizabeth Miller of Great Lakes Today  in Cleveland reports on one Ohio community that doesn’t want to see its Coast Guard unit go. 