Coleman Professional Services To Take Over Stark County's Crisis Center

  • Crisis Intervention and Recovery Center, Inc.

Stark County’s primary provider of crisis services is getting some help to stay in operation.

Coleman Professional Services is taking over management of the Crisis Intervention and Recovery Center.

The recent change in how Ohio pays for behavioral health services for low-income patients has caused challenges for healthcare agencies like C-I-R-C.

The center will now be a stand-alone nonprofit under Coleman.

Kathy Myers is Coleman’s Director of Communications and Advocacy.

“What we’re doing is taking over management. They are still providing the services. We will be providing administration and we will be providing some fiscal guidelines and responsibilities.”

CIRC offers opiate and crisis hotlines, mobile response and crisis stabilization services, among others.

Tags: 
Coleman Professional Services
crisis intervention centers
Stark County
Behavioral Health Redesign

Related Content

Ohio's Health-Care Providers Worry About Medicaid Redesign's "Rapid Response"

By Jun 26, 2018
photo of logo of Ohio Council of Behavioral Health and Family Services Providers
Ohio Council of Behavioral Health and Family Services Providers

On Sunday, the state will officially move providers of behavioral health services for low-income Ohioans into Medicaid managed care. That’s a huge change for how they get paid for providing addiction and mental illness treatment, family counseling and other services. These last few days are causing lots of worry for some of those providers.

The state’s Office of Health Transformation says rapid response teams have been set up to help providers who are having trouble with the managed-care plans that will pay claims.

How Low-income Ohioans Can Overcome Financial Barriers to Mental Health Treatment

By Jun 19, 2018
Curtis Harbour has trained his service dog Max to respond with love when Harbour feels stressed.
Mark Arehart / WKSU

One of the barriers to finding the right mental health care in Ohio can be the cost. However, there are providers who offer services at little or no cost to low-income clients. In this installment of our series "Navigating the Path to Mental Health," WKSU’s Mark Arehart looks at the financial challenges facing both patients and providers.

Insurers Say They're Ready for Mental Health and Addiction Redesign Even If Providers Aren't

By Jun 17, 2018
photo of Ohio Association of Health Plans logo
OHIO ASSOCIATION OF HEALTH PLANS

In two weeks, mental health and addiction services for low-income Ohioans will be moved into Medicaid managed care. Many behavioral health and family services providers say this huge change is straining their finances. But the group that represents Ohio’s health insurers says the move can’t be delayed.

Lawmaker Says Mental Health and Addiction Services Redesign is on Schedule

By May 28, 2018
photo of Sen. Dave Burke
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The state is moving mental health and addiction services for low-income Ohioans into Medicaid managed care by July 1, but providers say this huge redesign is straining their finances and could shut them down. But a key lawmaker involved in legislation relating to this redesign says it’s unlikely to be delayed.

Ohio Tests a Redesign of How Mental Health and Addiction Specialists Get Paid

By Oct 23, 2017
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The state is redesigning the way mental health and addiction services are covered under health-care plans. Those services are critical in fighting the deadly opioid crisis. That means a lot of testing is needed before implementing the new system.

The Behavioral Health Redesign intends to bring these services up to national standards and expand access. But it involves compensating those services through a different coding system, which could mean delays in payment.