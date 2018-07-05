Coleman Professional Services To Take Over Stark County's Crisis Center

Stark County’s primary provider of crisis services is getting some help to stay in operation.

Coleman Professional Services is taking over management of the Crisis Intervention and Recovery Center.

The recent change in how Ohio pays for behavioral health services for low-income patients has caused challenges for healthcare agencies like C-I-R-C.

The center will now be a stand-alone nonprofit under Coleman.

Kathy Myers is Coleman’s Director of Communications and Advocacy.

Coleman on take over

“What we’re doing is taking over management. They are still providing the services. We will be providing administration and we will be providing some fiscal guidelines and responsibilities.”

CIRC offers opiate and crisis hotlines, mobile response and crisis stabilization services, among others.