Companies Suing Ohio Over Its Medical Marijuana Roll-Out Want to Reset the Process

By 1 hour ago

Though Ohio said it needed two years to roll out its medical marijuana program to ensure it would be done right, it has been plagued with problems and now lawsuits.
Credit BROOKINGS

Some of the companies that lost out on medical marijuana growing licenses are suing the state over the way those decisions were made and those companies are hoping courts will force the state to answer questions.  

 

Jimmy Gould of CannAscend, one of the companies bringing forward the latest lawsuit, says the state didn’t follow its own rules.

“This is the most screwed up thing I’ve ever seen.”

Gould sat on the panel that developed the state’s medical marijuana program. This lawsuit asks a judge to force the state to hand over critical information and start the scoring process over with independent reviewers. Lawmakers want Auditor Dave Yost to finish his audit and to force the Department of Commerce to fix the problems. The department says in a written statement that it will continue to try to find ways to improve the process.

Tags: 
medical marijuana
Dave Yost
Jimmy Gould
CannAscend
Ohio Department of Commerce

Related Content

Yost Says It’s Too Late to Stop and Fix Med Pot Process

By Feb 21, 2018
AUDITOR DAVID YOST
JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio’s Auditor says it’s probably too late for the state Department of Commerce to pause its medical marijuana processes to fix problems. He’s telling the department to focus now instead on defending lawsuits.

Back in December, just days after it was discovered that the state hired a man with a felony drug conviction to score medical marijuana applications, Auditor Dave Yost called for the process to stop.

Ohio Commerce Department Acknowledges Scoring Errors in Picking Who Can Grow Marijuana in Ohio

By Feb 18, 2018
Photo of marijuana plants
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The agency that oversees the state’s medical marijuana program admits there are problems with the scoring process used to grant medical marijuana growing licenses.

Yost Finds 'Critical Errors' in Medical Marijuana License Applications

By Feb 13, 2018
Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program

Ohio’s auditor has found a big problem with the process for scoring applications from those interested in growing medical marijuana for the state’s new program. 

Auditor Dave Yost has sent a letter to the head of the Ohio Department of Commerce saying he’s concerned that employees could have changed scores for those who applied for large growers’ licenses because of the access given to two employees who created and managed passwords for the application reviewers.

State Auditor Reports Millions in Overpayments to Medicaid Providers in Past Year

By Dec 28, 2017
photo of Ohio Department of Medicaid
DAN KONIK / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The state auditor’s office says it found more than $10.5 million in overpayments to Medicaid providers in the last year.

Auditor Dave Yost’s office does compliance exams to check to see if Medicaid providers have the documentation to back up what they’ve billed the state. The nearly $10.7 million from just this last year represents almost a third of the overpayments discovered since 2011, says Yost’s spokesperson Beth Gianforcaro.