Companies Suing Ohio Over Its Medical Marijuana Roll-Out Want to Reset the Process

Some of the companies that lost out on medical marijuana growing licenses are suing the state over the way those decisions were made and those companies are hoping courts will force the state to answer questions.

Jimmy Gould of CannAscend, one of the companies bringing forward the latest lawsuit, says the state didn’t follow its own rules.

“This is the most screwed up thing I’ve ever seen.”

Gould sat on the panel that developed the state’s medical marijuana program. This lawsuit asks a judge to force the state to hand over critical information and start the scoring process over with independent reviewers. Lawmakers want Auditor Dave Yost to finish his audit and to force the Department of Commerce to fix the problems. The department says in a written statement that it will continue to try to find ways to improve the process.