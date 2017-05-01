Congress Continues Full Funding for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative

The Great Lakes have dodged a federal funding cut that would have eliminated 50 million dollars dedicated to restoration efforts for this year.

The Trump Administration’s 2018 budget outline completely removes 300 million dollars annually for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. The Administration also hoped to cut 50 million dollars from this year’s funding.

Congress has made sure that won’t happen with a funding measure that continues the full 300 million – at least for this year.

Since its launch in 2010, the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative has provided funding for thousands of projects devoted to pollution, invasive species, and other great lakes issues.

A final vote on the resolution is expected later this week.  A detailed outline for next year’s budget has not yet been released.

This story was produced by Great Lakes Today, a collaboration of WBFO Buffalo, WXXI Rochester and Ideastream.

 

