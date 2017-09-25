Conscious Cannabis Ventures Hopes to Ease Colleges and Doctors Into the Medical Marijuana Business

By 8 minutes ago
  • Medical marijuana study
    Ohio lawmakers passed House Bill 523 last year to establish the state's medical marijuana program, which must be up and running by September 2018.
    BROOKINGS INSTITUTION

Ohio is one of eight states rolling out medical marijuana programs. When Ohio lawmakers passed the state’s medical marijuana law last year, one of the provisions was that Ohio colleges and universities should be the first to test the state’s medical marijuana supply.

"This perceived risk has been enough to cause them to hesitate to the point where they don't even want to test the waters."

So far, just one school—Hocking College, a technical college in Nelsonville—has expressed interest. Jonathan Cachat is founder and CEO of Conscious Cannabis Ventures, a cannabis research and consulting firm. Cachat was recently hired by Hocking to direct its new Laboratory Sciences associate degree program, and he’s hoping to oversee Hocking’s marijuana testing lab as well.

According to Cachat, lawmakers wanted institutions of higher learning to have a head start with the permit process because profit is ostensibly secondary to increasing the body of scientific research around cannabis.

"(Lawmakers) have ensured that this raw, analytical testing data will be converted into information and actionable knowledge that can go back to doctors and healthcare professionals to improve treatment outcomes," Cachat said.

Research vs. profit
By contrast, Cachat said, privately owned testing labs are more likely to "hoard" research to stay ahead of the competition. But the potential for profit is not entirely out of the minds of Hocking administrators.

"Hocking College is certainly considering it to be a revenue stream," Cachat said.

Still, the prospect of a new source of revenue hasn't been enough to entice schools to get on board. Cachat said schools are nervous that federal funding may go away if they set up a cannabis testing lab on their campus. Even though 29 states plus Washington, D.C., have legalized medical marijuana, the federal government still classifies it as a Schedule 1 banned substance, alongside heroin and ecstasy.

"Whether or not that's a real risk remains to be seen," Cachat said. "But this perceived risk has been enough to cause them to hesitate to the point where they don't even want to test the waters."

Testing the state supply of medical marijuana is a crucial component of the production process. The state wants to ensure harmful kinds of mold, heavy metals, pesticides and other contaminants stay out of the supply chain. The amount of THC, the chemical compound in pot that produces the signature euphoric feeling, must also be controlled for medical use.

​Nervous doctors
Cachat acknowledges that if cultivators, processors and distributors are not ready in time for the September 2018 deadline, his efforts will likely have been for nothing. He also needs patients to drive demand for medical marijuana. That's why he's also focusing his efforts on doctors.

"A majority of Ohio doctors seem to be trepidatious about integrating this into the treatment of their patients," Cachat said. "All of this could be for naught if there are no patients."

In the meantime, Cachat said cultivators will soon be awarded licenses to grow marijuana. Cachat said the infrastructure to build Ohio's medical pot program will be built literally from the ground up. Private companies hoping to open testing labs will have to wait until early June to be licensed.

Tags: 
Jonathan Cachat
Conscious Cannabis Ventures
Features podcast
Ohio medical marijuana
hocking college

Related Content

One Ohio Public College Volunteers to be a Medical Marijuana Testing Site

By Sep 6, 2017
Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program logo
OHIO MEDICAL MARIJUANA CONTROL PROGRAM

It appears the state’s new medical marijuana program has cleared a hurdle. A public college has stepped forward to serve as the state’s medical marijuana testing laboratory. 

The medical marijuana law requires an Ohio public college or university to test cannabis for potency and quality before it goes to dispensaries for sale.

Decisions on Medical Marijuana Growing Licenses Won't Be Released Until November

By Aug 12, 2017
Marijuana leaf
Statehouse News Bureau

  

Investors who want a license to grow medical marijuana for Ohio’s new program will have to wait until November to find out whether they will receive one. 

Investors had hoped to find out by September whether they would be awarded one of the 24 cultivator’s licenses.The Ohio Department of Commerce’s Justin Hunt says based on the volume, the decisions on the licenses won’t come until November. But he says the September date was never promised.

Akron City Council Says Yes to Medical Marijuana Growers

By Jun 27, 2017
Akron City Council
Tim Rudell / WKSU

All five sets of investors who applied to cultivate medical marijuana in Akron won approval Monday from City Council.  

Council passed an ordinance in April to allow medical marijuana cultivators with state licenses in town. Since then, it collected data and held hearings.

Ohio's Medical Marijuana Program Can't Find Lab Testers

By Aug 10, 2017
Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program logo
OHIO MEDICAL MARIJUANA CONTROL PROGRAM

The state’s new medical marijuana program is supposed to begin a little more than a year from now. But there are still lots of questions, such as who will grow the plants, what conditions they’ll be grown under, and who will do lab testing on the cannabis before patients get access to it.

The state’s new medical marijuana program calls for a public university to test the plants. But, so far, none has stepped forward, although at least one private company says it will work with an unnamed public university to do the testing.  