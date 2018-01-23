Conservative Lawmakers Renew Their Push for Ohio to Become a Right-to-Work State

Ohio Reps. John Becker and Craig Riedel announce a new bill to make Ohio a right-to-work state.
Credit JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Two of the more conservative Republican lawmakers at the Statehouse want to put six different issues before voters that would make Ohio a so-called “right to work” state and eliminate prevailing wage.

Reps. John Becker and Craig Riedel say their bill would allow voters to decide whether Ohio should be a right-to-work state for public and private sector employees and would put limits on unionsto collect dues and spend money on political ads. Riedel says Ohioans should decide this issue, once and for all.

“We want to bring this to the ballot in November of 2020 and allow the citizens of Ohio to vote on this.”

Ohio Rep. Brigid Kelly says S.B. 5's fate already answered the question.
Credit SHANE WALKER

But Democratic Rep. Brigid Kelly says Ohioans spoke loud and clear when they overwhelmingly rejected S.B. 5 a ahlf-doen years ago. She says these issues are more of the same.

“It would make Ohiomore poor, less safe and it would make our communities less strong.”

Lawmakers could put the issues on the ballot by passing them through the Legislature but there’s no indication yet whether there will be enough support to make that happen.

right to work
John Becker
Brigid Kelly
Craig Riedel

New Report Finds Ohio Union Membership Holds Steady for Fifth Straight Year

By Adrian Ma Jan 19, 2018
Photo of Westlake teachers
MICHELLE FAUST / WCPN

For the fifth year in a row, the number of unionized workers in Ohio remained relatively stable. That's according to a report Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. But some experts disagree on what the trend means for state policy.

According to the data, about 12.5 percent of Ohio workers are unionized. That's about one in every eight workers. And that ratio hasn't really changed in the past several years.

What the Supreme Court's Decision on Unions Could Mean for Ohio

By Ashton Marra Jan 2, 2018
photo of judge gavel
ESB PROFESSIONAL / SHUTTERSTOCK

Ohio teachers’ unions are keeping a close eye on a U.S. Supreme Court case that could hurt membership numbers. Here's more on how the outcome of an Illinois case against a public employee union could impact Ohio.

Ohio Revisits 'Right to Work' With More Support From a More Republican Legistlature

By Feb 17, 2017
photo of campaign button opposing Senate Bill 5
CAROL RUCKER / FLICKR

In each of the last two legislative sessions, at least one Republican lawmaker has introduced a bill that would change the rules for union dues and membership for public employees. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports on the latest so-called “right to work” effort, and on its chances of passing this time.

 