Contractors File Millions in Liens Against the Pro Football Hall Of Fame Project

By 1 hour ago
  • Tom Benson Stadium, Canton, OH
    South Stands Tom Benson Stadium
    Tim Rudell / WKSU

Construction of the new Tom Benson Stadium in Canton was completed in the nick of time for the 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame game last August.  But five months later, the sub-contractors who got it done say they are still haven’t gotten paid. 

John Ross, Attorney at Law
Credit Harbst & Ross Ltd. website

John Ross is a Northeast Ohio Attorney representing some of the Benson Stadium contractors. He says his four clients are among a group of sub-contractors who filed liens against the property in the past week totally nearly $6 million.

“So that’s what about seven contractors have done so far because they have not been paid for the work they put into the project.”

Ross was asked if the contractors have been putting out up front money to cover materials and expenses --and paying their workers.

“Yes, they have.  And they’ve paid their employees.”

He was also asked if the developer, managing group, or Hall of Fame have said why payment has not been made. “No, they haven’t.  And I don’t know, there is no explanation.”

Tom Benson Stadium cost about $150 million to build.

Tags: 
Tom Benson Stadium
Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village
Stuart Lichter
Welty Construction

Related Content

Canton Council Expects to Authorize Contracts with the Pro Fooball Hall of Fame Village

By Dec 18, 2017
Jounson Controls Hall of Fame Village website

Canton City Council has been putting off authorizing the signing of a set of contracts with Pro Football Hall of Fame Village for a services and joint plans.  But a vote is expected tonight.

For the past three weeks, an item on council's agenda to let city administrators finalize operational agreements with Pro Football Hall of Fame village has been moved to the next meeting.

Council Finance Committee Chairman John Mariol says some details needed to be sorted out. But, that’s done.

Pro Football Hall of Fame Gains Stature

By Nov 8, 2017
Hall of Fame Village plan
Pro Football Hall of Fame

The Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton is now a nationally accredited museum.  It’s the first major sports hall of fame to hold that designation. 

Like the Smithsonian or the Ohio History Center in Columbus the Pro Football Hall of Fame is now on the register of the American Alliance of Museums

Work Resumes on HOF Stadium

By Sep 5, 2017
Tim Rudell / WKSU

The new stadium at the Hall of Fame Village already looms over I-77 on Canton’s northwest side, but another phase of construction for the NFL’s newest venue is getting under way.

Crews worked around-the-clock to get the main stands, luxury suites and press box ready for last month’s Hall of Fame festivities and game. But some internal infrastructure and things like the east end zone seating still have to be finished.