Controversial Bill Giving Ohio Workers a Choice for Flu Vaccines Heads for More Committee Hearings

A controversial bill dealing with whether an employer can force workers to get the flu shot is still sitting in the Ohio House. The bill is set to get a new round of committee hearings.

The bill makes progress

The ban to keep employers from firing or punishing workers who refuse to get flu vaccines passed a House committee that focuses on economic development and labor issues. But now House leaders are sending it back for more hearings before a different panel - the House Health Committee.

Republican Rep. Christina Hagan said it protects a worker's choice to get a flu shot or not, “rather than allowing their terms of employment to force them or persuade them in any way to do something that might be counterproductive to their personal health."

But employers said the bill infringes on their right to manage their workplaces, and hospitals said vaccine requirements keep patients safe.