Cordray Announces He Will Step Down From CFPB

Cordray will step down from the CFPB before the end of the month.
Credit ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

After months of speculation, it appears a shake-up in the Democratic race for governor next year is starting. A potential candidate who is likely to be a front runner in that contest has made a big move.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has released a letter from director Richard Cordray, announcing that he’s stepping down before the end of the month. That job was preventing the former Ohio treasurer and attorney general from even addressing the speculation that he would run for governor next year.  

If he does, he’ll join a field that already has four official candidates and Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill, who said he would jump in if Cordray didn’t.

If Cordray does leave that office by the end of the month and announce he’s running, he could be vetted in time to join the next Democratic debate with Sen. Joe Schiavoni, former Congresswoman Betty Sutton, former state rep Connie Pillich and Dayton mayor Nan Whaley.  That debate is scheduled December 4th in Cleveland.

Richard Cordray
election 2018
Ohio Governor's Race

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O'Neill Plans to Run For Governor -- Unless Richard Cordray Runs

By Oct 29, 2017
photo of Bill O'Neill
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill has announced he’ll be filing to run for governor next year – on one condition.

Betty Sutton Announce Bid for Ohio Governor

By Mar 7, 2017
photo of Betty Sutton
Flickr/Progress Ohio

Less than a week after the first official Democratic candidate for governor announced his intentions, a second Democrat has announced she’s jumping into the race too.

Betty Sutton is a former three term member of congress from Northeast Ohio but she wants to be the first woman elected Governor.

Democratic Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley Becomes The Fourth Woman In The Running For Ohio Governor

By May 8, 2017
photo of Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley

A fourth candidate has entered the race for Ohio governor. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports on the latest contender for the Democratic nomination.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley is running for re-election to that post this fall. And she talks jobs and holding major drug companies accountable for the state’s opioid crisis in her campaign launch for governor next year.

Whaley is entering a crowded field, with state Sen. Joe Schiavoni, former Congresswoman Betty Sutton and former State Rep. Connie Pillich already in the race.

Northeast Ohio Lawmaker Joe Schiavoni Formally Announces He's Running for Ohio Governor

By Mar 1, 2017
photo of Joe Schiavoni
OHIO SENATE

A Democratic state senator from Youngstown has confirmed what he’s been considering for months – that he will run for governor in 2018.

Senate Minority Leader Joe Schiavoni says his platform is simple.

“It’s about jobs. It’s about schools, and it’s about feeling safe in communities.”

Pillich Lists Education, Infrastructure and Youth Flight as Top Concerns in her Run for Governor

By WVXU Mar 13, 2017
Connie Pillich
JO INGLES / OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

Former state Rep. Connie Pillich of Montgomery has joined the field of Democratic candidates for Ohio governor. Pillich announced her candidacy today yesterday in a video on her campaign website.

The lawyer and former Air Force captain says Ohio has a lot of problems that need to be addressed and says she's the person to do it.

“One thing that really concerns me is our education being outsourced to corporations, our roads and bridges falling apart. Our young people are leaving the state because they don’t think they have any opportunity in Ohio.”