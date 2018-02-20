Cordray Calls for Universal Background Checks, 'Rethinking' Military-Style Weapons

By 3 hours ago
  • Richard Cordray
    Cordray's focus to the annual law enforcement breakfast in Stark County was on guns, local control and criminal justice reform.
    M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU public radio

One of the leading Democratic candidates for governor – who has earned top ratings from the NRA and state gun groups – laid out his gun platform today. It includes universal background checks, a crackdown on illegal gun purchases and a ban on bump stocks. As WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports, Richard Cordray also took a tentative step toward restricting assault-style weapons.

Cordray was speaking to Stark County’s annual law enforcement breakfast while police were responding to a middle school five miles away where a seventh-grader had shot himself.  

During the speech, Cordray said the issue of gun violence needs to be addressed in a bipartisan way with background checks, mental health treatment and measures to crack down on illegal gun sales.

“We also need to rethink our approach to military-style weapons that are used to perpetrate mass shootings.

Cordray says he continues to support responsible gun ownership. “but we also need to strongly enforce existing laws, take steps to ensure the laws are not being circumvented and take further steps to make sure that guns don’t get into the wrong hands and are not being enhanced to engage in mass killings.”

Cordray was attorney general when two cities, Columbus and Cleveland, tried to block an Ohio law keeping any local governments from enacting gun laws tougher than the state law. He said it was his job to defend the state. 

One of Cordray’s Democratic opponents, Dennis Kucinich, wants Ohio to ban AR-15-style weapons.

Click here for the position on guns Richard Cordray outlined Tuesday.

Tags: 
Richard Cordray
Dennis Kucinich
Ohio gubernatorial race
election 2018
gun laws
Guns

Related Content

Kucinich Asks Cities to Put Pressure on Ohio Lawmakers to Ban Assault Rifles

By David C. Barnett 6 hours ago
photo of Dennis Kucinich and Tara Samples
DAVID C. BARNETT / WCPN

A Democratic candidate for Ohio governor Dennis Kucinich is calling for cities across Ohio to lobby state lawmakers to ban assault rifles. The former Ohio congressman says public opinion about high-powered weapons is at a tipping point.

Supporters from across Ohio crowded into a hotel meeting room in downtown Cleveland with signs and chanting their support for Kucinich's plan to lobby the state Legislature for a change in Ohio's gun laws. 

Trump Criticizes '8-Year Assault' On Gun Rights At National Rifle Association

By Apr 28, 2017

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

The nation's powerful gun lobby spent a lot of money in last year's presidential race. And today the winner of that race showed up to thank them for their effort.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

Cordray Expresses Concerns For the Direction Of Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

By 13 hours ago
Richard Cordray
WIKIMEDIA

The first head of the national Consumer Financial Protection Bureau says he’s concerned about the shift in direction for the agency. 

The CFPB was created in 2011, after the recession, to give consumers more protections. But former head Rich Cordray says the entire focus has changed under President Trump and the Republicans.

Gun Control Advocate Recalls Motivation For 1994 Assault Weapons Ban

By editor Jun 15, 2016

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

KELLY MCEVERS, HOST: