Cordray Lays Out Policies to Help Children

  • photo of Richard Cordray
    Cordray has unveiled his own plan for helping Ohio's children.
    M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU

Richard Cordray is laying out how he plans to help children and parents if elected governor.

The Democratic gubernatorial nominee says there’s at least one distinct difference between his plan and that of his Republican opponent Mike DeWine, which he laid out last week.

Cordray wants to increase access to state intervention services, helping parents with young children.

Among Cordray’s ideas: guiding expectant mothers towards healthy births, raising awareness about safe sleeping, expanding access to daycare for working parents and universal pre-kindergarten.

Cordray says DeWine’s opposition to Medicaid expansion would undermine these types of programs.

“If they have to stop everything because they’re worried about their own health care everything else in their family is going to be hurt, they’re going to be at risk their children are going to be at risk, that’s just common sense.”

Cordray added that he’d like to look at initiating wraparound services at schools statewide, providing a network of various supports for students.

