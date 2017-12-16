Cordray Says Jobs, Local Government Will Be the Focus of His Campaign for Governor

By Annie Wu 20 minutes ago
  • photo of Richard Cordray
    Former federal watchdog Richard Cordray addressed the City Club of Cleveland on Thursday to outline his priorities as he seeks the Democratic nomination for Ohio governor.
    CITY CLUB OF CLEVELAND

The former head of the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau returned to Ohio on Thursday to discuss his bid for governor.

At the City Club of Cleveland, Richard Cordray said couldn’t jump into the race earlier because he wanted to complete two major regulations at the CFPB first: rules on arbitration and on payday lending.


“I had been all year pushing to get certain work done that I thought was important, that we devoted a lot of time and effort to, but at the same time hoping ... that I wouldn’t be too late for the governor’s race.  It was an excruciating year in that regard," Cordray said.

Cordray said kitchen table issues such as jobs and money will be the focal point of his candidacy. He also addressed issues affecting Ohio including the funding state government provides local governments.


“I believe that this state Legislature ... has been waging war on local governments in this state for years now," Cordray said. "They have taken money from local governments; they’ve typically wanted to hand it back to the taxpayers in the form of tax cuts that often help those who need it the least.”

He added the state’s problems can’t be solved by pitting the state against local government. During a question and answer session, Cordray called the GOP tax reform bill “a terrible deal for America.” Cordray also said he would reign in underperforming charter schools and called gerrymandering “a nakedly partisan process.”

Five others are also seeking the Democratic nomination: former Congresswoman Betty Sutton, former State Rep. Connie Pillich, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, state Sen. Joe Schiavoni and Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O'Neill. Cordray previously served as Ohio attorney general and treasurer.

Related Content

Lewandowski Dodges Question of Whether Pay-Day Lenders Are Behind His Push to Oust Cordray

By Matt Richmond Aug 3, 2017
photo of Corey Lewandowski and Donald Trump
GERALD HERBERT / AP

Corey Lewandowski called his former boss "the greatest political phenomenon of our lifetime" in a 30- minute speech to the City Club of Cleveland today. The former campaign manager and still close advisor to President Trump also attacked the media. 

But Lewandowski also had to field some challenging questions from the audience. 

Jim Renacci Picks a Cincinnati Councilwoman as His Running Mate

By & Dec 11, 2017
Jim Renacci
CITY CLUB OF CLEVELAND

Republican Congressman Jim Renacci has selected a former Procter & Gamble executive and Cincinnati councilwoman as his running mate in the Ohio governor's race. The Wadsworth Republican announced at an event in Cincinnati today he's selected Councilwoman Amy Murray; he plans to introduce Murray in Cleveland later this afternoon.  

Ohio Justice Bill O'Neill Will Resign and Continue His Run For Governor

By Dec 7, 2017
BILL O'NEILL
TIFFANY O'NEILL SCULLEN

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill says he intends to resign from the bench to run for governor.  He says says he’ll make his resignation from the court formal Friday morning.

O’Neill says he’s making it clear that he wants to be Ohio’s next chief executive.

“I am indeed going to be a candidate for governor of Ohio,” he said.

O'Neill is expected to say he’ll resign before the primary filing deadline of Feb. 7.

Cordray Defends His Actions While Debate Over Who Will Lead CFPB Continues

By Nov 27, 2017
Richard Cordray
STATE OF OHIO

General Richard Cordray is defending his decision to step down as head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and to appoint his replacement. Cordray, who is a former Ohio attorney general and an expected candidate for governor, appointed his deputy director to take the interim position.

Talking on NPR’s Morning Edition today, Cordray addressed concerns that his actions were political.