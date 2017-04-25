Could Financial Success of Local Artists Affect the Argument over Arts Funding?

With federal funding for the arts in question, the founder of a volunteer organization of northeast Ohio lawyers who give free advice to artists is seeing the group’s mission in a new light.

Helping area artists and the debate over funding for the arts

Youngstown attorney Denise Bayer says The Legal Creative was launched in 2013 to help artists earn a living. Now she says, their ability to do that, and contribute to the financial success of the community, may help convince the voting public that the arts are not a drain on taxpayers, but a boost for the local economy. “It’s going to be more important to artists than ever to underline their importance to the economic viability of our area. And to strengthen their relationship between themselves as artists and the community so that they are valued for the economic contributions that they make.”

The Legal Creative offers seminars and one-on-one legal advice free to area artists.