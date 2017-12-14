Creso Labs Hosts a Groundbreaking for Ohio's First Medical Marijuana Site

Dozens of public officials and advocates gathered in Yellow Springs today to break ground on Ohio’s first medical marijuana cultivation site. The project is one of a dozen across Ohio licensed by the state just two weeks ago.

Cresco Groundbreaking

Illinois-based Cresco Labs’ new 50,000-square-foot, $7 million greenhouse will produce cannabis-based pharmaceutical products. Cresco’s high-tech facility will be built on nearly 10 acres of village-owned land near Antioch University. The company expects to create at least two-dozen new jobs next year and add more employees as the facility expands.

Yellow Springs Village Council President Karen Wintrow says she hopes the project will help spur additional economic growth in the region.

“Yellow Springs has always had an industrial base. We’ve lost that a little bit, and this will be the ability to bring that back. And we are really anxious for some economic growth and this is really the perfect project to kick it off,” she said.

Medications produced in Yellow Springs will be available statewide as early as next summer through Ohio’s new medical marijuana program.