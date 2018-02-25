Curated Storefront Puts Art at Downtown Akron's Street Level

By 1 hour ago
  • The installation called Candy Coated, Koi fish, Gemstones & Hearts.
    The Curated Storefront at the Whitelaw Building, showing the installation called "Candy Coated, Koi Fish, Gemstones & Hearts."
    The Curated Storefront / Joseph Levack Photography

Passing through downtown Akron will now be a little more colorful thanks to a project called Curated Storefront.

The project puts art installations in buildings at street-level, including vacant spaces, in an effort to make urban areas more welcoming. There are 13 installations in all.

Creative Director Courtney Cable says she hopes the project brings more people to downtown Akron.

“I would love for them to get to know the artist a little bit more.  Even just to experience the artwork and have like a ‘Oh, this is nice.’ We want them to be able to walk downtown and be comfortable and explore new spaces.”

The project raised $100,000 as a 2016 Knight Arts grantee and another $100,000 in matching funds. The money goes toward the artists and maintaining the installation spaces. The works will rotate every few months.

Tags: 
Akron
Knight Foundation
Akron Knight Arts Challenge
Curated Storefront

Related Content

2016 Akron Knight Arts Challenge Winners Announced this Evening

By Kevin Niedermier Oct 27, 2016
Karen Starr
Dale Dong / Knight Foundation

The winners of this year’s Akron Knight Arts Challenge are being announced tonight at the Civic Theatre downtown. It’s the second round of grants from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation to help enrich Akron with  art.

Knight Arts Challenge Awards Highlight a Range of Ideas

By Nov 15, 2017
Knight Awards dance presentation
Tim Rudell / WKSU

Arts projects in Akron are splitting  $743-thousand as part of the latest Knight Arts Challenge Awards. The winning projects were announced Tuesday night. 