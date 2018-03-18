Cuyahoga County Bail Reform Task Force Delivers its Report

By 1 hour ago
  • photo of the entrance to the Justice Center in Clevelend
    The presiding judge for the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court now has a task force report on bail reform.
    TIM EVANSON / FLICKR/CREATIVE COMMONS

About a year and half ago the presiding judge of Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court called for a study and recommendations on how to reform the county’s bail system.  Now that report has been delivered.

Drivers for the report
Jonathan Witmer-Rich of Cleveland State University’s Marshall Law School led the drafting of the task force report.  He says reasons ranging from improving efficiency in the justice system to lowering cost were drivers of the task force’s work, but addressing the need to make sure the bail system is as fair and equitable as possible was the number one goal. "There’s been a nationwide movement for reexamining how courts do bail and pre-trial release. And a big concern is to make sure that people are not being unnecessarily detained pre-trial simply because they’re too poor to afford whatever bail they get set for them”

The report's recommendations
Changes recommended by the task force include bringing the now separate bail practices of the county’s various courts into one system, developing uniform criteria for assessing flight risk and danger to the public of people in custody seeking bail and centralizing bail hearings.

The report also calls for avoiding elevated bail as a way to keep defendants deemed to be too dangerous from gaining pre-trial release. "Traditionally judges have also thought about dangerousness to the community when they set a bail amount," says Witmer-Rich.  “But money bail should not be used to try to address dangerousness because money bail just depends on how much money the defendant has.”  And Witmer-Rich adds that if someone is really a danger to the community, the judge should order them to be detained.  

A way to save money in the long run
In addition to recommendations for what the courts need to do, the task force report calls on the county government to fund improved and expanded pre-trial services. According to Witmer-Rich, the modest investment will lead to a far more significant cost reductions going forward.  “You spend some money on providing early assessments and pre-trial services and what you save then comes from having to incarcerate fewer people" and, overall, minimizing the time that pre-trail detainees are kept in jail--which is the most expensive way to handle them.  

Judge John Russo, Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court
Credit CUYAHOGA COUNTY

What comes next
The report is now in the hands of Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Presiding Judge John Russo, who formed the task force.  In a prepared statement he says "I am happy that the report is completed, and I am grateful to everyone who volunteered, especially those who saw the report through to its conclusion. There are many good suggestions that will be a catalyst for discussion among the stakeholders in the Cuyahoga County justice system. Any changes would require consensus among the stakeholders, and some would require financial backing.”

Tags: 
Bail Reform
Judge John Russo
Jonathan Witmer-Rich
Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court

Related Content

ACLU: Making Bail Fair Requires More Than Just Risk Assessment

By Dec 12, 2017
photo of gavel, money and handcuffs
SHUTTERSTOCK

A bill in the Ohio House would try to reform the jail system by basing bail on a person’s risk to society rather than how much money they have.

Liberal and conservative groups both want changes in the criminal justice system. But when it comes to a new attempt to change the way bail is determined, the ACLU isn’t quite on board.

The bill would attach bail to risk, the lower a person’s risk, the lower the bail.

Ohio Lawmaker Pushes for an Overhaul of the Bail System

By Dec 11, 2017
photo of gavel, money and handcuffs
SHUTTERSTOCK

A state lawmaker says the way bail is set for people who are arrested can sometimes be a backwards process. He proposes a way to overhaul the system and base it on risk rather than resources.

Markcus Brown was picked up at a Dayton bus station in May for violating the transit authority’s dress policy, wearing a hoodie and baggy pants. He spent nine days in jail because he couldn’t afford bail.

Meanwhile, others who are arrested for more serious, violent crimes leave jail after making bail.

Cuyahoga County Judge Calls on Legislators to Stop Ignoring Death Penalty Reform

By Sep 11, 2017
photo of Judge John Russo
PHILIP DE OLIVEIRA / WKSU

Gov. John Kasich recently denied clemency to an Indiana man sentenced to die for two murders in Parma. The advocacy group Ohioans To Stop Executions held a forum last week in downtown Cleveland to discuss the future of the death penalty in Ohio.