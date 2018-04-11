Cuyahoga County Executive Delivers 2018 State of the County Address

Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish gave his annual “State of the County” address in Cleveland today, and he used the opportunity to combat what he says is misinformation about the plan to refurbish Quicken Loans Arena.

The $140 million deal has faced opposition from groups who say the county’s $70 million share of the renovation costs could be spent in other ways – primarily in the city’s neighborhoods. During his “State of the County” address, Budish pointed out that the money comes from bed taxes and other sources that are earmarked for tourism-and-recreation projects.