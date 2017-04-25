Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner Gets Extra Funding to Help Deal with the Opioid Crisis

By 25 seconds ago
  • Cuyahoga's Medical Examiners office is getting extra funding to keep up with the opioid epidemic
    Cuyahoga's Medical Examiners office is getting extra funding to keep up with the opioid epidemic
    DIMITRIS KALOGEROPOYLOS / FLICKR

Cuyahoga County Council has approved an additional $200,000 for this year’s medical examiners budget to deal with the rising number of fatal opioid overdoses.

Last year a record 610 people died of drug overdoses in Cuyahoga County, and so far this year, the number is on pace to be 27 percent higher. Medical examiner’s office administrator Hugh Shannon says there are seven pathologists available to do autopsies now. One pathology fellow will earn certification in June with two more fellows coming on this summer, but he says that is still too few to do the growing job.

“The need at the moment is that doctors can only do so many cases in a single year. And we will use that additional funding to bring in some contract doctors to ease the caseload burden on our staff.”

Shannon says they plan to hire two or three additional pathologists through the end of the year, and if that’s not enough they may go back to the county for additional funding. The medical examiner’s office could lose accreditation if its doctors remain over-burdened.

Tags: 
opioids
overdoses
Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner
Cuyahoga County Council
NEO opioid crisis

Related Content

Cuyahoga Stats Show Heroin Overdoses Are Down, But Fentanyl Deaths Are Up

By Feb 12, 2016
Thomas Gilson
WEWS-TV

Cuyahoga County has released statistics for 2015 on drug-related deaths, and the numbers show a new trend toward a drug that’s 80 times more powerful than morphine.

The statistics show that overdose deaths from the drug fentanyl nearly tripled, but heroin overdoses dropped about 8 percent last year – the first drop in five years.

Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner Thomas Gilson says, as far as he is aware, the pill form of fentanyl showed up on the county’s streets last month.

Fatal Drug Overdoses Continue to Rise in Ohio

By Apr 15, 2016
photo of Mary Taylor
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The latest report from the state shows that fatal drug overdoses are on the rise with addiction continuing to grow in Ohio. While officials have spent the past few years trying to fix the issue, new policies are coming out. 

In 2014, nearly 2,500 people died of drug overdoses - about 15 percent more than the year before.

Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor says among new policies to battle the crisis is a requirement that pharmacy technicians be licensed or registered. On the other side, the administration is seeking laws that can make it easier to open treatment centers.

Illegally Made Fentanyl Seems To Be Fueling A Spike In Overdoses

By Katherine Hobson Aug 25, 2016

Federal data suggest illegally manufactured fentanyl, a drug that is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine, is behind an increase in synthetic opioid deaths.