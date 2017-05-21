Cuyahoga Falls Cleans Up For River Day

By 13 hours ago

Marissa Dove of Tallmadge (left) brought her son, Gideon, to Waterworks Park for River Day, which was overseen by Cuyahoga Falls Public Utilities Education Coordinator Becky McCleary.
Credit KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

More than 100 people marked Great American River Day over the weekend in Cuyahoga Falls, a city which has seen its portion of the Cuyahoga River bounce back in recent years.

The volunteers came out to Waterworks Park on Saturday ready to pick up litter, pull weeds and plant flowers. Although the park is not on the river, it does house a portion of Kelsey Creek, which feeds the Cuyahoga.

Becky McCleary has been with the City of Cuyahoga Falls for 25 years, and is currently its Public Utilities education coordinator. She says projects like River Day, as well as recent dam removals, are helping to repair the health of the river. And she said volunteers also put barriers around 75 trees that were planted last fall at Riverfront Park near downtown.

“We realized that we needed to provide better habitat along the riparian -- along the river. So those trees are still little and they need to have some protection from wildlife.”

The new trees are in an area that also has a new boat launch, funded with a grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

McCleary says increased awareness about the importance of river health has played a major role in stemming pollution. But she also credits the removals of two low-head dams in the city in 2013.

“It definitely improves oxygenation of the water, the end water habitat [and] the riparian habitat. It improves the quality of the water so the little bugs and fishes that are indicative of healthy water – we find those a lot more. In fact we’ve seen fish – and I’m not a fish expert – but we’ve seen fish we haven’t seen in 50 years.”

McCleary says the city has partnered with the Ohio EPA to also remove the Gorge Dam, hopefully within five years. And she says the Ohio EPA has approved the second phase of the restoration project for Kelsey Creek, which feeds the Cuyahoga.

Tags: 
Cuyahoga Falls
River Day
Becky McCleary
Waterworks Park

Related Content

Cuyahoga Falls Receives Grant to Preserve Forty Acres of Open Space

By Apr 26, 2017
aerial photo of Cuyaghoa Falls open space
GOOGLE MAPS

The Ohio Public Works Commission has awarded Cuyahoga Falls a million dollar grant to preserve 40 acres of land adjacent to Cuyahoga Valley National Park

Deputy Law Director Janet Ciotola  says she hopes students could utilize the land to learn more about the environment in the future.

Not only will they be able to preserve the area in its natural state, but it will also help protect the water quality.

Cuyahoga Falls City Council Votes Tonight On $10 Million Downtown Makeover

By Mar 27, 2017
photo of Cuyahoga Falls yarn bomb
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Cuyahoga Falls City Council will vote tonight on whether to proceed with the $10 million makeover of the city’s mostly empty pedestrian mall.

The plan to redevelop Front Street has been percolating for three years; Mayor Don Walters usually jokes that the street was closed to automobiles in 1978, and they began regretting the decision in 1979.

Will Shoppers Follow Cars Back to Front Street in Cuyahoga Falls?

By Sep 6, 2016
photo of Cuyahoga Falls yarn bomb
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Every week, half-a-million drivers see the Cuyahoga Falls pedestrian mall from Route 8. The area was once a thriving downtown, but these days it draws crowds only occasionally during summer festivals. WKSU’s Kabir Bhatia looks at the plan to bring cars and – the city hopes – shoppers back to Front Street.