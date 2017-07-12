Cuyahoga Falls Selling Commemorative Bricks for Downtown Project

By 12 minutes ago

The bricks will be placed near the city's new spray fountain.
Credit CUYAHOGA FALLS

Cuyahoga Falls wants residents and businesses to buy commemorative bricks as part of its downtown transformation project.

The bricks will be part of a walkway near the city’s new spray fountain., and proceeds will go towards the purchase of a piece of public art, which will be part of the Front Street development.

Kelli Crawford-Smith is the community development block grant administrator for the city.


“Mayor Walters has, from the very beginning of the downtown transformation project, talked about how the downtown in Cuyahoga Falls is our downtown. This is just an opportunity for everyone to take ownership and be a part of this exciting redevelopment.”

The city is taking orders until Aug.11th. More information is at ezengraver.com/downtowncfbricks.

Tags: 
Cuyahoga Falls
Cuyahoga Falls Downtown Transformation Project
Kelli Crawford-Smith

Related Content

Cuyahoga Falls City Council Votes Tonight On $10 Million Downtown Makeover

By Mar 27, 2017
photo of Cuyahoga Falls yarn bomb
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Cuyahoga Falls City Council will vote tonight on whether to proceed with the $10 million makeover of the city’s mostly empty pedestrian mall.

The plan to redevelop Front Street has been percolating for three years; Mayor Don Walters usually jokes that the street was closed to automobiles in 1978, and they began regretting the decision in 1979.

Cuyahoga Falls Cleans Up For River Day

By May 21, 2017
photo of Marissa Dove, Gideon Dove, Becky McCleary
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

More than 100 people marked Great American River Day over the weekend in Cuyahoga Falls, a city which has seen its portion of the Cuyahoga River bounce back in recent years.

The volunteers came out to Waterworks Park on Saturday ready to pick up litter, pull weeds and plant flowers. Although the park is not on the river, it does house a portion of Kelsey Creek, which feeds the Cuyahoga.

Will Shoppers Follow Cars Back to Front Street in Cuyahoga Falls?

By Sep 6, 2016
photo of Cuyahoga Falls yarn bomb
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Every week, half-a-million drivers see the Cuyahoga Falls pedestrian mall from Route 8. The area was once a thriving downtown, but these days it draws crowds only occasionally during summer festivals. WKSU’s Kabir Bhatia looks at the plan to bring cars and – the city hopes – shoppers back to Front Street.