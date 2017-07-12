Cuyahoga Falls Selling Commemorative Bricks for Downtown Project

Cuyahoga Falls wants residents and businesses to buy commemorative bricks as part of its downtown transformation project.

The bricks will be part of a walkway near the city’s new spray fountain., and proceeds will go towards the purchase of a piece of public art, which will be part of the Front Street development.

Kelli Crawford-Smith is the community development block grant administrator for the city.

“Mayor Walters has, from the very beginning of the downtown transformation project, talked about how the downtown in Cuyahoga Falls is our downtown. This is just an opportunity for everyone to take ownership and be a part of this exciting redevelopment.”

The city is taking orders until Aug.11th. More information is at ezengraver.com/downtowncfbricks.